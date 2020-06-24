Cape Town Philharmonic fights to keep going

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Update from insurance industry on the travesty of all those business interruption claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - An entrepreneur's journey from pimping books
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpodumo Doubada - Founder at AskThuto
Today at 20:10
News focus: Youth Perspective of Tito Mboweni's Budget Speech
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eliene Scott - Activate Leadership Network
Jon-Dylon Peterson - Activate Leadership Network
Today at 20:25
How are schools fairing with COVID-19 so far
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kerry Mauchline - Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer at ....
Today at 20:48
Community Chest's virtual Charity Event
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Desiré Goliath - Community Chest Public Relations
Today at 21:05
Opinion: My experience being a pupil of colour in a private girls school
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Danielle Gilbert
Today at 21:31
Exercise during Lockdown
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Tv&Radiopresenter, Mc & Motivational Speaker at ...
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News Feature: Consta Carastavrakis on his book 'I am Costa Meth to Marathons'
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Constantinos Carastavrakis
Latest Local
WC days away from running out of ICU beds Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, provincial MEC for Health speaks to John Maytham about the purchase of beds from the private sector. 24 June 2020 5:29 PM
We've lost two giants - LOFOB director pays tribute to Heidi and Barry Volkwijn Well-known disability rights activist Heidi Volkwijn and her husband Barry died from Covid-19 on Saturday 20 June, just hours apar... 24 June 2020 4:52 PM
[WATCH] Drone captures great white shark circling unsuspecting surfers in Plett The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has issued a safety warning for surfers and swimmers after a very close shark encounter w... 24 June 2020 3:13 PM
Coalition welcomes Ramaphosa's decision to send Copyright Bill back to Parly President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent the controversial Copyright Amendment Bill back to Parliament due to concerns about its constit... 24 June 2020 12:51 PM
WC Finance MEC expecting Mboweni to detail financial support for provinces MEC David Maynier is hoping that the “emergency” budget will reveal how the national government plans on allocating money to provi... 24 June 2020 11:37 AM
Minister Zulu explains where she will find the money to pay asylum seekers The Pretoria High Court ordered that R350 Covid-19 social grant be extended to asylum seekers and special permit holders. 24 June 2020 10:54 AM
How will the supplemenetary budget impact our tax? Will increased tax collection help lift the economy out of the mud? 24 June 2020 6:58 PM
Economic analysis of the budget - how much trouble are we in? 'An unsustainable fiscal position' . 24 June 2020 6:44 PM
[WATCH] Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presents historic emergency budget Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's vital address is done and dusted. Watch it, right here. 24 June 2020 11:48 AM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
Discarded African Grey parrots given free-flight enclosure sanctuary Find out how The South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance is helping to give these long-living parrots a chance to be birds again. 24 June 2020 8:06 AM
Where to buy cheap, refurbished computers – with a standard 12-month warranty "They usually go for around 25% of the cost of a new computer, yet offers 85% of the functionality," says Wale Arewa (Xperien). 23 June 2020 3:28 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am. 19 June 2020 6:16 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
View all Africa
Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Cape Town Philharmonic fights to keep going

Cape Town Philharmonic fights to keep going

24 June 2020 6:22 PM

Guest:

Louis Heyneman  CEO at Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Zero Base Budgeting

24 June 2020 5:25 PM

Guest:

Prof Patrick Bond Political Economist at Uwc

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA calls on Minister Lindiwe Zulu to stop the delays and reopen ECD sector

24 June 2020 4:38 PM

Guest:

Alexandra Abrahams DA Member of the Portfolio Committee on Social Development

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How will it work: public sector patients in private hospitals?

24 June 2020 4:26 PM

Guest: 

Dr Nomafrench Mbombo MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Analysis of the “emergency” budget part 1

24 June 2020 4:08 PM

Guest:

Xhanti Payi Consulting economist Research and strategy consultant 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Very Big Comedy Show at this years virtual NAF

23 June 2020 6:15 PM

Guest:
Rob Van Vuuren | Comedian/Writer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

When surf rage overrides stoke

23 June 2020 5:51 PM

Guest:
Melissa Volker |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Budget Preview

23 June 2020 5:26 PM

Guest:
Nazmeera Moola | Head of SA Investments at Ninety One

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COVID-19: Digitising ICU improves patient care while protecting healthcare staff

23 June 2020 5:07 PM

Guest:
Brian Allwood | Consultant Pulmonologist at Uct Lung Institute |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa sends Copyright and Performers' Protection Bills back to Parliament

23 June 2020 4:46 PM

Guest:
 Collen Dlamini | Chairperson of the Copyright Coalition of SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Drone captures great white shark circling unsuspecting surfers in Plett

Local

You’re insured against Covid-19, not the lockdown – insurers to their clients

Business

New privacy laws could put an end to data brokers, telemarketers and spam calls

Lifestyle Business

EWN Highlights

KZN authorities want Cele to intervene in taxi, political violence

24 June 2020 6:51 PM

Court dismisses SA Airlink bid to halt vote on SAA rescue plan

24 June 2020 5:47 PM

Teachers refuse to return to Manenberg school after COVID-19 case

24 June 2020 5:44 PM

