The Franschhoek Culinaire: Bringing Chefs and Diners Together

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:46
Music Interview: Early B
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Early B
Today at 18:09
Cigarette case delayed until August
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Yusuf Abramjee - Founder at Tax Justice South Africa
Today at 18:13
Tourism Minister on the amendment Level 3 Lockdown regulations
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bonga Dlulane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
High Court dismisses Fita's legal bid to have cigarette ban overturned The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association’s (Fita) has lost its court bid to have tobacco products declared as essential. 26 June 2020 5:13 PM
Baxter CEO: A theatre our size can't reopen with limit of 50 people The well-loved Baxter Theatre will remain closed for the foreseeable future after the government issued new trading regulations fo... 26 June 2020 4:31 PM
SAA creditors postpone business rescue plan vote until 14 July Numsa says creditors voting against the plan would take SAA on the path of liquidation and rather amend and improve the plan. 26 June 2020 1:34 PM
View all Local
High Court dismisses Fita's legal bid to have cigarette ban overturned The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association’s (Fita) has lost its court bid to have tobacco products declared as essential. 26 June 2020 5:13 PM
ANC concerned by Chief Justice Mogoeng's 'apparent support for Apartheid Israel' The African National Congress (ANC) has taken issue with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's comments on the Israel-Palestinian confli... 26 June 2020 2:17 PM
Restaurant regulations being drafted but may be released on Monday, says lawyer Attorney Ashton Naidoo spoke to the Tourism Department on Friday morning. There is a press briefing set for 5pm on Friday. 26 June 2020 1:18 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
Labia Theatre to show more films targeted at young people when it reopens "We have a fair proportion of patrons older than 60; they’ll be slow in coming back," says The Labia Theatre’s Ludi Kraus. 26 June 2020 3:05 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 26 June 2020 10:15 AM
Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000 Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena discusses a few easy-to-maintain, reliable pre-owned cheapies for under R80 000. 25 June 2020 2:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
The Franschhoek Culinaire: Bringing Chefs and Diners Together

The Franschhoek Culinaire: Bringing Chefs and Diners Together

26 June 2020 5:06 PM

Margot Janse | Chef and Founder at Isabelo


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Books with John Maytham

26 June 2020 4:46 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

BREAKING: High Court challenge to the cigarette ban is DISMISSED.

26 June 2020 4:34 PM

Karyn Maughan

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Prof Jansen on Schooling and Covid-19

26 June 2020 4:03 PM

Prof Jonathan Jansen | Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legalising rhino horn trade will be a disaster

26 June 2020 3:44 PM

Colin Bell | Director at Wilderness Safaris |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Liverpool take the title for the first time in 30 years!

26 June 2020 3:28 PM

Neil Atkinson | The Anfield Wrap: writer, broadcaster and Liverpudlian

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nixon in Agony at the National Arts Festival

25 June 2020 6:08 PM

Guest:

Adam Donen 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alan Winde hosts weekly Digicon

25 June 2020 5:37 PM

Guest: 

Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA proposals to tackle scourge of farm murders

25 June 2020 5:33 PM

Dianne Kohler-Barnard, Chairperson - Democratic Alliance (DA) Rural Safety Workstream

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA to announce proposals to combat horrific farm attacks

25 June 2020 5:21 PM

Guest: 

Dianne Kohler-Barnard | Chairperson of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Rural Safety Workstream

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

High Court dismisses Fita's legal bid to have cigarette ban overturned

Politics Local

Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites

Business World

Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again

World Business

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Tourism Minister gives update on sector regulations

26 June 2020 5:13 PM

Women at risk of secondary abuse when arrested for drugs - UN

26 June 2020 4:37 PM

Funeral arrangements under way for baby after Rahima Moosa Hospital mix-up

26 June 2020 4:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA