Cars with Juliet: Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Today at 04:45
Free accommodation for public healthcare workers
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Kim Whitaker, Ubuntu Beds founder
Today at 05:10
Africa News Update with JJ Cornish
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 05:20
The practicality of the POPI Act
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Brandon Naicker
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 06:25
Rondebosch Boys Matrics use matric ball money to feed the needy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Howard Davids - Founder of Howard's Soup Kitchen
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesdays: iXperience provides students with virtual internships
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aaron Fuchs - Founder at iXperience
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: DPE on future of SAA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nonny Mashika - Director of Aviation at Dept. Public Enterprise
Today at 07:20
Giving birth in the time of COVID-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Margreet Wibbelink
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Casac: Public Protector's competence in spotlight after latest court fail
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Today at 08:21
Kyknet launches relief fund for artists
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karen Meiring - Director of M-Net kykNET channels
We've got to take the risk - Co-owner of Hudsons on reopening despite booze ban Hudsons Burger Joint has reopened its restaurants for sit-down dining across Cape Town despite the ban on serving alcohol with mea... 29 June 2020 6:57 PM
Mkhwebane loses SCA bid to appeal ruling on Estina dairy farm report The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed the Public Protector's application for leave to appeal the Estina dairy farm judgment. 29 June 2020 5:43 PM
Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds Dr. Candice Royal of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa has urged allergy sufferers to stick to their chronic medication amid... 29 June 2020 4:51 PM
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology". 29 June 2020 7:37 PM
Labour unions caused the liquidation of SAA! We’re out - Minister Pravin Gordhan SAA must be liquidated, some MPs said on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviewed independent business journalist Ray Mahlaka. 29 June 2020 6:26 PM
DPE tells unions 'stop politicking, SAA employees' livelihoods are what matter' DPE's Kgathatso Tlhakudi explains why the department announced on Sunday it's pulling out if the Leadership Consultative Forum 29 June 2020 2:26 PM
You can travel within your province, leisure travel is open, claims tourism body The Tourism Business Council of SA has interpreted the new level 3 regulations to mean that intra-provincial leisure travel can re... 29 June 2020 7:28 PM
Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds Dr. Candice Royal of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa has urged allergy sufferers to stick to their chronic medication amid... 29 June 2020 4:51 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
The John Maytham Show
Cars with Juliet: Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Cars with Juliet: Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

29 June 2020 5:16 PM

Juliet McGuire


What is the latest on Newlands?

29 June 2020 6:09 PM

Craig Ray | Sports Editor  at Daily 

How does Covid-19 damage the brain?

29 June 2020 5:38 PM

Donne Minne | neuropsychologist

The illicit cigarette trade during Covid-19

29 June 2020 5:35 PM

Johann Van Loggerenberg | Former Group Executive  at Sars

Can I go on holiday under new level 3 regulations?

29 June 2020 5:12 PM

Tourism Business Council of SA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa

Urgent intervention needed by Minister Pravin Gordhan to address operational issues at Port of Cape Town

29 June 2020 5:03 PM

Solly Fourie | Head of Department for Economic Development and Tourism

Post COVID-19: a solution scan of options for preventing future zoonotic epidemics

29 June 2020 4:26 PM

Silviu Petrovan | Conservation Science Group, Department of Zoology University of Cambridge

Restaurants open for dine-in despite no alcohol sales being allowed

29 June 2020 4:03 PM

Ross Collins, Co-owner - Hudsons The Burger Joint

PP appeal in Vrede dairy farm matter dismissed with costs

29 June 2020 3:55 PM

Karyn Maughan | Journalist at Times Live

The Franschhoek Culinaire: Bringing Chefs and Diners Together

26 June 2020 5:06 PM

Margot Janse | Chef and Founder at Isabelo

Trending

What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money?

Business Opinion Lifestyle Entertainment

A mountain of frozen chicken is about to be dumped on South Africa

Business Opinion

One after another, advertisers are dumping Facebook. Shares down 8% in 24 hours

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Palestinians say ready for direct talks with Israel

29 June 2020 8:54 PM

Top Democrats ask US spy chiefs for briefing on Russia bounty reports

29 June 2020 8:27 PM

Molefe: Officials told members to resign to make Prasa board dysfunctional

29 June 2020 7:57 PM

