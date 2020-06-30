John Maytham reads Mary's email

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:36
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Vera Louw
Alex Peral
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Chief Justice Mogoeng's love for 'apartheid Israel' upsets ANC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judith February - Senior research associate at Institute For Security Studies
Today at 15:40
School meals court case to be heard
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Noncedo Madubedube - Equal Education General Secretary
Today at 15:50
Behavioural Change messaging for children
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mandy Lomberg - Hero-in-my-Hood
Today at 16:10
Unfit to govern: Popo Molefe and Raymond Zondo's scathing indictment of the ANC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
Today at 16:20
Any chance of getting cigarettes sold again?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Elmien Du Plessis - Associate Professor of Law at North West University
Today at 16:55
Cape Town’s Covid-19-free care homes: an uplifting story of hope in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan Carmichael - author of ‘Younger for Longer: How You Can Slow the Ageing Process and Stay Healthy for Life’.
Today at 17:05
DA calls for clear timelines on SASSA’s new database for rejected Special Covid-19 R350 grant
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
T-cell immunity to Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wolfgang Preiser
Today at 17:46
Bob Dylan 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' Album Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sean Brokensha - Music Guru at ...
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dean Kowarski - CEO at Real Foods Group
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - How drug companies research and market their drugs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Consumer Corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Forrest - Ceo at Triggerfish
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
Food delivery app 'Order Kasi' caters to township communities Entrepreneur Leon Qwabe founded Order Kasi after noticing that popular food delivery services don't serve township communities. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
Zweli Mkhize: 'We could not sustain the lockdown as it was' It was reported the health minister warned another hard lockdown might be necessary but it appears to be more nuanced than that. 1 July 2020 11:51 AM
View all Local
DTI probe into claims of National Lottery corruption 'will be bigger than VBS' The investigation was brought about largely by GroundUp journalist Raymond Joseph bringing the claims of corruption to light. 30 June 2020 1:42 PM
South Africa's first quarter GDP drops 2% Statistician-General at Statistics SA Risenga Maluleke discusses the impact of global Covid-19 travel restrictions on South Africa... 30 June 2020 12:57 PM
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane 'clearly out of her depth and needs to go' Casac's Lawson Naidoo explains the latest appeal she lost regarding the judgment that found Vrede Dairy report unconstitutional. 30 June 2020 10:09 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
Food delivery app 'Order Kasi' caters to township communities Entrepreneur Leon Qwabe founded Order Kasi after noticing that popular food delivery services don't serve township communities. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
Murder, kidnapping, stoning... Eskom staff risk lives to cut illegal connections "Criminal thugs" from communities where people steal electricity are kidnapping and murdering staff, says Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 1 July 2020 9:33 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
arrow_forward
The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
John Maytham reads Mary's email

John Maytham reads Mary's email

30 June 2020 5:48 PM


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Food, land and seed activist Zayaan Khan

30 June 2020 6:05 PM

Zayaan Khan 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DTI investigating National Lotteries Commission

30 June 2020 5:38 PM

Raymond Joseph | journalist, a journalism trainer and a media consultant

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music piracy costs SA R500 million a year - here's a way to stop it

30 June 2020 4:29 PM

Brett Loubser |  CEO of Tencent Africa Service

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape Schools and Covid-19 questions

30 June 2020 4:23 PM

Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A boycott of Facebook by major advertisers

30 June 2020 4:14 PM

Sarah Britten | Communication strategist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should we be seeing tighter local lockdowns?

30 June 2020 3:53 PM

Dr Jody Boffa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hong Kong national security law passed by China

30 June 2020 3:43 PM

Steve Vines | Hong Kong based writer and journalist |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa slashes science budget

30 June 2020 3:39 PM

Rob Adam | MD of SARAO (the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is the latest on Newlands?

29 June 2020 6:09 PM

Craig Ray | Sports Editor  at Daily 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening

Business Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Murder, kidnapping, stoning... Eskom staff risk lives to cut illegal connections

Business

[LISTEN] My experience being a pupil of colour in a private girls school

Local

EWN Highlights

WC top cop leads ceremony to remember all GBV victims

1 July 2020 1:18 PM

Eskom denies targeting black communities with 'load reduction'

1 July 2020 12:33 PM

Prasa in KZN says it suffered damages worth millions due to vandalism

1 July 2020 11:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA