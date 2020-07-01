School meals court case to be heard

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
Cape Town’s Covid-19-free care homes: an uplifting story of hope in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan Carmichael - author of ‘Younger for Longer: How You Can Slow the Ageing Process and Stay Healthy for Life’.
Today at 17:05
DA calls for clear timelines on SASSA’s new database for rejected Special Covid-19 R350 grant
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
T-cell immunity to Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wolfgang Preiser
Today at 17:46
Bob Dylan 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' Album Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sean Brokensha - Music Guru at ...
Today at 18:09
Landlords are operating as property cartels - Mid-sized Independent Retailers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jonathan Kingsley-Hall - Founder at JKH Business and Property Consulting
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dean Kowarski - CEO at Real Foods Group
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - How drug companies research and market their drugs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Business Interruption Insurance - Insurance Claims Africa does online presser with Tourism Business Council
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Forrest - Ceo at Triggerfish
Today at 20:10
News focus: 98 Economists and Researchers Say The Supplementary Budget Reneges on the President’s COVID-19 Rescue Package
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Today at 20:48
Athlone school starts crowd-funding campaign 'Save Sunnyside Primary'
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chantal Bredenkamp - Grade 3 teacher at Sunnyside Primary School
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Food Flow
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ashley Newell - Founder at Food Flow
Ashley Newell
Latest Local
Still not ready to send your child back to school? Here are your options... Grades 7 and 12 are already back at school following the lockdown, grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and 11 are set to return from Monday. 1 July 2020 4:20 PM
Schools aren't ready for second phase of reopening, says Naptosa The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) says schools countrywide aren't ready for the next grou... 1 July 2020 2:59 PM
Marriage officers no longer allowed to say 'I won't' when gay couples say 'I do' Director of Inclusive & Affirming Ministries (IAM) Rev Ecclesia de Lange says it is a victory for same-sex couples. 1 July 2020 2:36 PM
View all Local
POPI Act takes effect from today - 1 July 2020 Deputy Minister Justice And Constitutional Development John Jeffreys says there is a grace period to get your ducks in a row 1 July 2020 1:46 PM
Zweli Mkhize: 'We could not sustain the lockdown as it was' It was reported the health minister warned another hard lockdown might be necessary but it appears to be more nuanced than that. 1 July 2020 11:51 AM
SIU boss vows to clean up 'grand-scale corruption' in State Attorney's Office SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi says corruption includes including legal practitioners, medical practitioners, and other officials. 1 July 2020 9:30 AM
View all Politics
Port of Cape Town says it is back up to 70% capacity Acting Terminal Manager Oscar Borchards says it was 40% capacity at the start of lockdown but now hoping for full capacity soon. 1 July 2020 8:30 AM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
View all Business
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
You can travel within your province, leisure travel is open, claims tourism body The Tourism Business Council of SA has interpreted the new level 3 regulations to mean that intra-provincial leisure travel can re... 29 June 2020 7:28 PM
Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds Dr. Candice Royal of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa has urged allergy sufferers to stick to their chronic medication amid... 29 June 2020 4:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo 'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in Hollywood 30 June 2020 3:58 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites "There will be a big party tomorrow," the small-scale miner – and father of 30 kids – said of his find, the biggest in history. 26 June 2020 10:09 AM
View all World
View all Africa
The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
School meals court case to be heard

School meals court case to be heard

1 July 2020 3:55 PM

Noncedo Madubedube |  Equal Education General Secretary


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Any chance of getting cigarettes sold again?

1 July 2020 4:35 PM

Prof Elmien Du Plessis | Associate Professor of Law at North West University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unfit to govern: Popo Molefe and Raymond Zondo's scathing indictment of the ANC

1 July 2020 4:28 PM

Pieter du Toit | Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Behavioural Change messaging for children

1 July 2020 4:13 PM

Mandy Lomberg | Hero-in-my-Hood

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Chief Justice Mogoeng's love for 'apartheid Israel' upsets ANC

1 July 2020 3:46 PM

Judith February | Senior research associate at Institute For Security Studies

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food, land and seed activist Zayaan Khan

30 June 2020 6:05 PM

Zayaan Khan 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

John Maytham reads Mary's email

30 June 2020 5:48 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DTI investigating National Lotteries Commission

30 June 2020 5:38 PM

Raymond Joseph | journalist, a journalism trainer and a media consultant

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music piracy costs SA R500 million a year - here's a way to stop it

30 June 2020 4:29 PM

Brett Loubser |  CEO of Tencent Africa Service

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape Schools and Covid-19 questions

30 June 2020 4:23 PM

Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening

Business Local Lifestyle Entertainment

I'd put us back on Level 5, says head of ICU at Baragwanath hospital

Local

Best 2nd-hand cars below R80 000 – actual examples you can buy, right now

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Eskom warns Gauteng residents of load reduction on Wednesday night

1 July 2020 4:53 PM

Hong Kong makes first security law arrests as thousands defy protest ban

1 July 2020 4:26 PM

ANC confirms reinstatement of 2 Limpopo officials implicated in VBS scandal

1 July 2020 4:18 PM

