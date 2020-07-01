Any chance of getting cigarettes sold again?

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:55
Cape Town’s Covid-19-free care homes: an uplifting story of hope in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan Carmichael - author of ‘Younger for Longer: How You Can Slow the Ageing Process and Stay Healthy for Life’.
125
Today at 17:05
DA calls for clear timelines on SASSA’s new database for rejected Special Covid-19 R350 grant
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:20
T-cell immunity to Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wolfgang Preiser
125
Today at 17:46
Bob Dylan 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' Album Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sean Brokensha - Music Guru at ...
125
Today at 18:09
Landlords are operating as property cartels - Mid-sized Independent Retailers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jonathan Kingsley-Hall - Founder at JKH Business and Property Consulting
125
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
125
Today at 18:39
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dean Kowarski - CEO at Real Foods Group
125
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - How drug companies research and market their drugs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
125
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Business Interruption Insurance - Insurance Claims Africa does online presser with Tourism Business Council
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Forrest - Ceo at Triggerfish
125
Today at 20:10
News focus: 98 Economists and Researchers Say The Supplementary Budget Reneges on the President’s COVID-19 Rescue Package
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre
125
Today at 20:48
Athlone school starts crowd-funding campaign 'Save Sunnyside Primary'
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chantal Bredenkamp - Grade 3 teacher at Sunnyside Primary School
125
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Food Flow
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ashley Newell - Founder at Food Flow
Ashley Newell
125
