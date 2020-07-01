Drive with John Maytham Reads a letter from pippa skotnes

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:10
Tongaat Hulett fined R7.5-million for JSE for publishing false financial results between 2011 and 2018 for shareholders
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Rose - Editor at Financial Mail
Today at 18:12
Landlords are operating as property cartels - Mid-sized Independent Retailers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jonathan Kingsley-Hall - Founder at JKH Business and Property Consulting
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dean Kowarski - CEO at Real Foods Group
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - How drug companies research and market their drugs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Business Interruption Insurance - Insurance Claims Africa does online presser with Tourism Business Council
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Forrest - Ceo at Triggerfish
Today at 20:10
News focus: 98 Economists and Researchers Say The Supplementary Budget Reneges on the President’s COVID-19 Rescue Package
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Today at 20:48
Athlone school starts crowd-funding campaign 'Save Sunnyside Primary'
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chantal Bredenkamp - Grade 3 teacher at Sunnyside Primary School
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Food Flow
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ashley Newell - Founder at Food Flow
Ashley Newell
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Basic Education Dept to appear in court over school feeding programme Equal Education (EE) wants the court to compel the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to feed all learners, not only those back a... 1 July 2020 5:28 PM
Still not ready to send your child back to school? Here are your options... Grades 7 and 12 are already back at school following the lockdown, grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and 11 are set to return from Monday. 1 July 2020 4:20 PM
Schools aren't ready for second phase of reopening, says Naptosa The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) says schools countrywide aren't ready for the next grou... 1 July 2020 2:59 PM
Marriage officers no longer allowed to say 'I won't' when gay couples say 'I do' Director of Inclusive & Affirming Ministries (IAM) Rev Ecclesia de Lange says it is a victory for same-sex couples. 1 July 2020 2:36 PM
POPI Act takes effect from today - 1 July 2020 Deputy Minister Justice And Constitutional Development John Jeffreys says there is a grace period to get your ducks in a row 1 July 2020 1:46 PM
Zweli Mkhize: 'We could not sustain the lockdown as it was' It was reported the health minister warned another hard lockdown might be necessary but it appears to be more nuanced than that. 1 July 2020 11:51 AM
Best 2nd-hand cars below R80 000 – actual examples you can buy, right now "The car that stood out the most was a 2014 Hyundai i20 with just 67 000 on the clock," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 July 2020 3:05 PM
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino's reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you've got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
Food delivery app 'Order Kasi' caters to township communities Entrepreneur Leon Qwabe founded Order Kasi after noticing that popular food delivery services don't serve township communities. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don't pay if you don't drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We've decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we're bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
Drive with John Maytham Reads a letter from pippa skotnes

Drive with John Maytham Reads a letter from pippa skotnes

1 July 2020 5:22 PM


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

T-cell immunity to Covid-19?

1 July 2020 5:36 PM

Wolfgang Preiser

Cape Town’s Covid-19-free care homes: an uplifting story of hope in the Western Cape

1 July 2020 5:06 PM

Duncan Carmichael | author of ‘Younger for Longer: How You Can Slow the Ageing Process and Stay Healthy for Life’.

Any chance of getting cigarettes sold again?

1 July 2020 4:35 PM

Prof Elmien Du Plessis | Associate Professor of Law at North West University

Unfit to govern: Popo Molefe and Raymond Zondo's scathing indictment of the ANC

1 July 2020 4:28 PM

Pieter du Toit | Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24

Behavioural Change messaging for children

1 July 2020 4:13 PM

Mandy Lomberg | Hero-in-my-Hood

School meals court case to be heard

1 July 2020 3:55 PM

Noncedo Madubedube |  Equal Education General Secretary

Chief Justice Mogoeng's love for 'apartheid Israel' upsets ANC

1 July 2020 3:46 PM

Judith February | Senior research associate at Institute For Security Studies

Food, land and seed activist Zayaan Khan

30 June 2020 6:05 PM

Zayaan Khan 

John Maytham reads Mary's email

30 June 2020 5:48 PM
Trending

[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino's reopening

Business Local Lifestyle Entertainment

I'd put us back on Level 5, says head of ICU at Baragwanath hospital

Local

Best 2nd-hand cars below R80 000 – actual examples you can buy, right now

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Tau: No excuses for governance lapses highlighted by AG's audit report

1 July 2020 5:55 PM

WC Health Dept dismisses Mkhize claims on COVID-19 response

1 July 2020 5:28 PM

Eskom warns Gauteng residents of load reduction on Wednesday night

1 July 2020 4:53 PM

