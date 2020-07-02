National Arts Festival

Sisa Ntshona



A survey by South African Tourism's Strategy Insights and Analytics team shows that almost two-thirds of international travellers questioned say they’re ready to travel immediately after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, or within a year thereafter. However, they say the affordability of air tickets could be a big barrier. People aged between 25 and 39, plus tourists over 65, are the most likely to have positive travel intentions, while those between the ages of 35 and 54 are the most negative. We speak to SA Tourism’s CEO Sisa Ntshona about whey he thinks that millennial travellers will lead the way for the recovery of tourism in South Africa.

arrow_forward