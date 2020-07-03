Community leader speaks on behalf of Bulelani Quolani

Wanda Magingxa
Debbie Schafer | MEC for Education at Western Cape
Monica Newton | CEO at National Arts Festival
Sisa Ntshona
A survey by South African Tourism's Strategy Insights and Analytics team shows that almost two-thirds of international travellers questioned say they’re ready to travel immediately after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, or within a year thereafter. However, they say the affordability of air tickets could be a big barrier. People aged between 25 and 39, plus tourists over 65, are the most likely to have positive travel intentions, while those between the ages of 35 and 54 are the most negative. We speak to SA Tourism’s CEO Sisa Ntshona about whey he thinks that millennial travellers will lead the way for the recovery of tourism in South Africa.
Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government
Khaya Sithole
Independent analyst, Khaya Sithole, says he believes that never before has the state’s incapacity threatened the lives and livelihoods of South Africans as much as it does today. Sithole speaks to John Maytham about the fact that government institutions seem unable to deliver on their mandates, and his concerns about an “accountability vacuum” within them.
Prof Debbie Bradshaw, Director of the Burden of Disease Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).
Lesley De Reuck, CEO - Cape Town Stadium
Sean Brokensha | Music Guru