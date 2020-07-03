Clarification on hotels and tourism

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa | CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Yesterday on Today, Kieno Kammies spoke to Jeff Rosenberg, Chairperson of Fedhasa Western Cape, about whether hotels and lodges can open or not. The tourism ministry had confirmed that leisure travel is not allowed under level 3 lockdown despite earlier claims to the contrary. Fedhasa is a member of the Tourism Business Council of SA (TBCSA), and we speak to its CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhenwa to clarify some of the questions about inter and intra-provincial travel.
7de Laan actress, Quinne Brown, is the host for this Saturday's "An hour with" segment on Just the Hits. She's also a part-time 'doula' or professional trained in childbirth, providing emotional, physical, and educational support to a mother who is expecting, is experiencing labour, or has recently given birth.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Niall McCann
Botswana says it is investigating the death of hundreds of elephants in the country’s Okavango Delta over the past two months. No-one knows why the animals are dying. Botswana is home to a third of Africa’s declining elephant population. We speak to Dr Niall McCann, founder and director of the UK-based conversation charity, National Park Rescue.
Prof De Wet Swanepoel
A story out of Australia suggests that an increasing number of adults are facing hearing loss because of exposure to loud noise. And teenagers who have spend lots of time listen through headphones are particularly affected. We speak to Professor De Wet Swanepoel of the Department of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology, University of Pretoria about the issue.
Patrons and staff at a Table View bar, Pakalolo, were surprised on Wednesday when a seal appeared at the window. Although the restaurant is across the road from the beach, it had to cross six lanes of busy traffic to get there. The animal appeared hungry, but would not eat anything offered to it by onlookers. A local security company helped block the road until the SPCA arrived and took it to a sanctuary in Hout Bay. They say animal was exhausted, underweight and injured, but appeared to be doing well. We spoke to Luca de la Guerra, a bartender at Pakalolo who engaged with the seal.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Samantha Streak
As Early Childhood Development centres across the country remain closed, we speak to Samantha Streak, the General Secretary of the South African Montessori Association about the impact this is having on young children, and what news there is about when they are likely to be allowed to open.
Debbie Schafer | MEC for Education at Western Cape
Yesterday, the Council of Education announced that only three more grades will return to school on Monday. The council comprises Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, and the nine provincial MECs. Grade R, 6 and 11 will go back to class next week instead of the seven grades that were due to return. We spoke to Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer to find out more.
Wanda Magingxa
Bulelani Qholani, the man who was dragged naked from his home in the Ethembeni informal settlement in Khayelitsha during an eviction on Wednesday says only justice will restore his dignity. As he is more comfortable speaking in his home language, Xhosa, community leader Wanda Magingxa, speaks on his behalf.
Monica Newton | CEO at National Arts FestivalLISTEN TO PODCAST