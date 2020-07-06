Teflon John Hlophe’s Stalingrad strategy reaches its expiry date

Marianne Thamm | Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Dr Niall McCann
Botswana says it is investigating the death of hundreds of elephants in the country’s Okavango Delta over the past two months. No-one knows why the animals are dying. Botswana is home to a third of Africa’s declining elephant population. We speak to Dr Niall McCann, founder and director of the UK-based conversation charity, National Park Rescue.