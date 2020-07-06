Teflon John Hlophe’s Stalingrad strategy reaches its expiry date

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Chief Justice Mogoeng wants Judge John Hlophe to face misconduct tribunal Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has found that John Hlophe has a case to answer regarding his alleged assault of a fellow judge. 6 July 2020 6:38 PM
Independent scientists must probe mysterious elephant deaths in Botswana: expert A conservationist says Botswana’s government needs to hire an independent team to investigate the unexplained deaths of hundreds o... 6 July 2020 4:55 PM
These seven public libraries will reopen across Cape Town from next week Monday Cape Town libraries are preparing to resume book lending services in a phased approach, starting with seven facilities on Monday 1... 6 July 2020 3:24 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
Zille's apartheid tweet exposes 'crisis of whiteness' in DA and society - Basson News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says groups like Afriforum and people like Helen Zille are "capitalising on white fears." 6 July 2020 7:22 PM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
It seems we've been counting dog years all wrong, say researchers Research now shows that there is a different curve that applies to the life cycle of a canine compared to humans. 6 July 2020 10:58 AM
The John Maytham Show
Teflon John Hlophe's Stalingrad strategy reaches its expiry date

Teflon John Hlophe's Stalingrad strategy reaches its expiry date

6 July 2020 4:33 PM

Marianne Thamm | Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick


Less likely to win without fans in the stands?

6 July 2020 6:04 PM

Ross Tucker 

Why bringing more grades back to school just won't work

6 July 2020 5:36 PM

Dr Sara Black

Adriaan Basson | Leon Schuster, Helen Zille, farm attacks and the crisis of whiteness

6 July 2020 5:27 PM

Adriaan Basson | Editor at News24

Let's Help Build Madosini a Home

6 July 2020 5:09 PM

Jonny Blundell 

Why we are not wearing masks and what we can do about it

6 July 2020 4:44 PM

Garth Japhet 

Government needs to secure the fundamentals to ensure we survive this pandemic

6 July 2020 4:08 PM

Nicole Fritz |  CEO of Freedom Under Law

It's important to understand the history of the evolution of the taxi industry

6 July 2020 3:37 PM

Jeremy Cronin | Former South African Deputy Minister of Transport

An hour with Quinne Brown on Just the Hits

3 July 2020 6:39 PM

7de Laan actress, Quinne Brown, is the host for this Saturday's "An hour with" segment on Just the Hits.  She's also a part-time 'doula' or professional trained in childbirth, providing emotional, physical, and educational support to a mother who is expecting, is experiencing labour, or has recently given birth. 

Mysterious death of elephants in Botswana

3 July 2020 5:39 PM

Dr Niall McCann

Botswana says it is investigating the death of hundreds of elephants in the country’s Okavango Delta over the past two months.  No-one knows why the animals are dying.  Botswana is home to a third of Africa’s declining elephant population.  We speak to Dr Niall McCann, founder and director of the UK-based conversation charity, National Park Rescue. 

Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle Entertainment

It seems we've been counting dog years all wrong, say researchers

Lifestyle

Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'

Business Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Britain imposes sanctions on Russians, Saudis

6 July 2020 8:51 PM

W Cape could soon be home to deep space ground station

6 July 2020 7:37 PM

Regeneron COVID-19 treatment enters final stage trials

6 July 2020 7:04 PM

