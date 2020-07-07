Cash as legal tender - must stores accept it?

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Miss Sokhu Sibiya
Guests
Miss Sokhu Sibiya
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Delay in return of spare generating capacity from Steenbras
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Councillor Phindile Maxiti - Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change at City of Cape Town
Guests
Councillor Phindile Maxiti - Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change at City of Cape Town
125
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: "anti-social behaviour" could cost offenders City housing opportunity
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Malusi Booi - Human Settlements Mayco Member at ...
Guests
Malusi Booi - Human Settlements Mayco Member at ...
125
Today at 07:20
Board of Healthcare Funders warns agains elective surgeries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Rajesh Patel - Head Risk & Benefit
Guests
Dr Rajesh Patel - Head Risk & Benefit
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
125
Today at 08:07
Shark filmed attacking whale for the first time
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan Johnson - Research coordinator & National Geographic US Spokesperson @Blue Wilderness Research Unit
Guests
Ryan Johnson - Research coordinator & National Geographic US Spokesperson @Blue Wilderness Research Unit
125
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Guests
Annzra Denita
125
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:45
Responsible alcohol consumption when eating out at restaurants
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ingrid Louw - CEO of aware.org
Guests
Ingrid Louw - CEO of aware.org
125
Today at 12:10
2nd Interview
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 12:45
#BlackBotanistsWeek - a celebration of Black people who love plants
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 12:52
Political pow-wow:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Murray Williams - Chief Reporter at Cape Argus
Guests
Murray Williams - Chief Reporter at Cape Argus
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up