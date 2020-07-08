Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
Eskom warns of load-shedding as the cold front sweeps SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andre de Ruyter - CEO at Eskom
Today at 18:13
Addressing the power challenge for remote workers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Freer - Executive Head of Cloud and Managed Services at Vox
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
South Africa is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen to 27 from 23
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 19:08
PLAY CLAP: ARY3 - RMB Founders - 7'50" - Founding directors Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar resign from the RMB Holdings board after 32 years.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Private healthcare sector pleads for financial help from medical schemes

Private healthcare sector pleads for financial help from medical schemes

8 July 2020 4:24 PM

Prof Alex van den Heever


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Panel discussion about Ballet Diplomacy Live on the South African International Ballet Competition

9 July 2020 6:04 PM

Sophie Rebecca | UK Ballet Dancer - first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Discriminatory clause in a residential contract - is this allowed?

9 July 2020 5:36 PM

Julian Scher | Partner & Property Lawyer at Strauss Scher Attornies

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19: Unpacking the risk from waste

9 July 2020 5:19 PM

Prof Wolfgang Preiser | Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Extra charge for PPE at a dentist?

9 July 2020 5:07 PM

Louwrens Swart | Maxillofacial Surgeon in Cape Town and very involved setting up the SADA guidelines

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Illegal land invasions coupled with illegal evictions - how is this managed?

9 July 2020 4:34 PM

Buhle Booi | Ndifuna Ukwazi community organiser

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

These are trends developing for life in post-Covid-19 times

9 July 2020 4:23 PM

Christopher Gilmour | Chairman at Investment Analysts Society of

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Donated pallets to local school make a difference.

9 July 2020 4:08 PM

MA Karriem | Principal of Talfalah Primary School 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

9 July 2020 3:58 PM

Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Successfull high-flow nasal oxygen treatment at Groote Schuur Hospital sees FIVE patients discharged from ICU on one day

9 July 2020 3:34 PM

Tracey Morris | Opertational nursing manager in ward c13

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

US China cold war 'bigger global threat than virus'

8 July 2020 6:11 PM

Peter Roberts | RUSI

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

