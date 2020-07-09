These are trends developing for life in post-Covid-19 times

Christopher Gilmour | Chairman at Investment Analysts Society of
Sophie Rebecca | UK Ballet Dancer - first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of DanceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Julian Scher | Partner & Property Lawyer at Strauss Scher AttorniesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Wolfgang Preiser | Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Louwrens Swart | Maxillofacial Surgeon in Cape Town and very involved setting up the SADA guidelinesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Buhle Booi | Ndifuna Ukwazi community organiserLISTEN TO PODCAST
MA Karriem | Principal of Talfalah Primary SchoolLISTEN TO PODCAST
Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tracey Morris | Opertational nursing manager in ward c13LISTEN TO PODCAST
Peter Roberts | RUSILISTEN TO PODCAST