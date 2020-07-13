Donor fatigue sets in - but Ladles of Love continue to do incredible work!

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:35
Kennels for Mandela Day
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Imogen Tarita - Volunteer at Cluny Animal Trust
Today at 05:10
Interview
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Today at 05:50
From the continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Miss Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Khayelitsha Cookies need to sell off surplus made for hotel and conferencing sector
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adri Williams - Managing Director and Co-Owner at Khayelitsha Cookies
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesdays: Brand Hubb launches Chip In for grand gifting
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rob Anderson - CEO at Brand Hubb
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: What the next month holds in our fight against Covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Western Cape Dept. of Health's Head of Operations
Today at 07:20
SA's growing hunger crisis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mthandazo Ndlovu - Governance and Democracy Programme Manager at Oxfam
Today at 08:07
Nedbank Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matsi Modise
Today at 08:21
Twink twice before signing a Covid-19 fine
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Howard Dembovsky - National Chairman at Justice Project South Africa
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
JJ Cornish
Latest Local
[PICS] Mopping up underway after CT storm wreaks havoc Trees were uprooted, roofs were blown off and even school structures were damaged following a strong storm in the Mother City. 13 July 2020 8:39 PM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 13 July 2020 7:48 PM
Donations are dropping, but Ladles of Love continues to feed the hungry From soups to sandwiches, charity organisation Ladles of Love offers relief for those in need. 13 July 2020 6:04 PM
[VIDEO] Another cop filmed allegedly kneeling on suspect's neck and head A video shot from a passing car in Allentown in the USA, shockingly like George Floyd's brutal arrest is under investigation. 13 July 2020 2:39 PM
'Government gave us no forewarning of booze ban' say liquor associations South African Liquor Brand owners Association CEO Kurt Moore says they were not consulted before the president's announcement. 13 July 2020 1:47 PM
If we don't change our behaviour Covid regulations are meaningless, says analyst Institute for Global Dialogue Sanusha Naidu says a balance between a State-led and market-led approach in the country is needed. 13 July 2020 7:49 AM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker. 13 July 2020 7:34 PM
Tourism sector explores legal options after govt gazettes redrafted travel rules Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted updated regulations on Sunday removing any ambiguity around overnight leisure trave... 13 July 2020 7:29 PM
[PICS] Snow and much-needed rainfall hit Sutherland over the weekend The town of Sutherland was covered with snow and received some of the most significant rainfall in years this past weekend. 13 July 2020 5:18 PM
Private practices will be permanently shut without lifeline from medical aids Doctors are warning that many private medical practices may be forced to close down without an intervention from medical aid schem... 12 July 2020 11:52 AM
CT woman describes having 'terrifying' Covid-19 symptoms for almost four months Cape Town tennis coach Louise Chiat says she and thousands of others have had recurring and debilitating coronavirus symptoms for... 11 July 2020 11:00 AM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith's lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm's way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It's fantastic that they do it, but there's a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang Filmmaker and author Jason Staggie shares how his family was led into a life of crime in his documentary film 'Hard Livings'. 13 July 2020 5:33 PM
Meet Sophie Rebecca, the trans ballet dancer challenging long-held stereotypes UK ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca is the first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance's syllabus for femal... 10 July 2020 11:14 AM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker. 13 July 2020 7:34 PM
Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can't print money to pay for Covid-19 Why "quantitative easing" can't work in South Africa, according to Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments at Ninety One). 13 July 2020 7:10 PM
The John Maytham Show
Donor fatigue sets in - but Ladles of Love continue to do incredible work!

Donor fatigue sets in - but Ladles of Love continue to do incredible work!

13 July 2020 4:12 PM

Danny Diliberto | Founder  at Ladles of Love


South African musicians join forces to encourage unity, resilience, and action

13 July 2020 6:04 PM

Zolani Mahola | Lead singer at Freshlyground

The leisure travel flip flop

13 July 2020 5:54 PM

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa | CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

Cars with Juliet McGuire: Volkswagen Amarok Canyon

13 July 2020 5:10 PM

Juliet McGuire

CAS COOVADIA: With brave leadership our story can be one of hope and recovery

13 July 2020 4:27 PM

Cas Coovadia

Ofentse Mokwena | Why does a looming truck driver strike signal an industry in crisis?

13 July 2020 3:53 PM

Ofentse Mokwena |  Transport Economist, Lecturer, and Researcher at the North West University

The Covid-19 Storm: was it avoidable?

13 July 2020 3:40 PM

Prof Alex van den Heever | chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the Wits 

Booze ban.. again.

13 July 2020 3:30 PM

Lucky Ntimane | Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council

#AnHourWith Alfred Adriaan on Just the Hits

10 July 2020 6:14 PM

Alfred Adriaan | comedian and host of JustTheHits

KiffStream Live on Saturday the 11th!

10 July 2020 5:33 PM

David Scott (The Kiffness) | The guy behind the  at The Kiffness

Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang

Entertainment Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can't print money to pay for Covid-19

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Zulu: We are still experiencing issues with paying out relief grants 13 July 2020 8:21 PM

13 July 2020 8:21 PM

WHO: There will be no return to old normal after COVID-19 pandemic 13 July 2020 8:19 PM

13 July 2020 8:19 PM

Overnight storm leaves a trail of damage across the Western Cape 13 July 2020 7:31 PM

13 July 2020 7:31 PM

