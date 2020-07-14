EFF councillor tweeting as Tracy Zille

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of Talk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SANParks: Lion's Head and Boulders Beach only areas along TMNP that remain shut Lion's Head and Boulders Beach are the only areas along Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) where visitors are still not permitted... 14 July 2020 6:46 PM
SAA business rescue plan approved, new airline to launch at cost of billions The South African Airways (SAA) business rescue plan (BRP) has been approved by 86% of the vote at Tuesday’s creditors' meeting. 14 July 2020 4:42 PM
City gives out almost 8000 kits for people to rebuild after Cape storm Malusi Booi says the City is concerned with illegally-occupied low-lying flood plains that flood every winter as it is dangerous. 14 July 2020 1:59 PM
View all Local
Covid-19 regulation admission of guilt fines leave 1000s with criminal records Cogta Minister could easily have made these administrative fines not criminal to avoid this entire problem, says Howard Dembovsky. 14 July 2020 12:48 PM
Alcohol ban is putting a band aid on a festering wound, says ministerial advisor A medical expert who serves on the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) says the alcohol ban is not a sustainable solution in the... 14 July 2020 11:59 AM
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
View all Politics
Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more. 14 July 2020 7:28 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
Booze ban will lead to illicit trade, warns industry body The National Liquor Traders Council says the government's decision to reinstate the alcohol ban will lead to illegal trade. 14 July 2020 10:36 AM
View all Business
Old age home residents recreate iconic album covers to pass time during lockdown Residents and caregivers at a nursing home in the UK have been recreating classic album covers to keep themselves occupied during... 14 July 2020 3:36 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Tourism sector explores legal options after govt gazettes redrafted travel rules Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted updated regulations on Sunday removing any ambiguity around overnight leisure trave... 13 July 2020 7:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
Old age home residents recreate iconic album covers to pass time during lockdown Residents and caregivers at a nursing home in the UK have been recreating classic album covers to keep themselves occupied during... 14 July 2020 3:36 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
[VIDEO] Another cop filmed allegedly kneeling on suspect's neck and head A video shot from a passing car in Allentown in the USA, shockingly like George Floyd's brutal arrest is under investigation. 13 July 2020 2:39 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
EFF councillor tweeting as Tracy Zille

EFF councillor tweeting as Tracy Zille

14 July 2020 4:19 PM

Emma Sadleir | Social media law expert 


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Heather Tom from The Bold and the Beautiful

14 July 2020 6:06 PM

Healther Tom

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid:19: The danger of overfilled taxi's

14 July 2020 5:24 PM

Jeremy Nel

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SADTU is calling for all schools to close until after the peak of #COVID19 in the country

14 July 2020 5:05 PM

Mugwena Maluleke | SADTU

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Humankind: A New History of Human Nature by Rutger Bregman

14 July 2020 4:34 PM

Rutger Bregman

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trauma and the alcohol ban in SA

14 July 2020 4:25 PM

Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wandile Sihlobo | When it comes to SA's farming plans, the devil is in the implementation

14 July 2020 3:34 PM

Wandile Sihlobo | Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAA rescue plan accepted

14 July 2020 3:24 PM

Guy Leitch | Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African musicians join forces to encourage unity, resilience, and action

13 July 2020 6:04 PM

Zolani Mahola | Lead singer at Freshlyground

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The leisure travel flip flop

13 July 2020 5:54 PM

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa | CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

It’s official! We're getting a brand-new, taxpayer funded (R16 billion) airline

Business Opinion

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Swiftly waning COVID-19 immunity poses vaccination challenge

14 July 2020 9:42 PM

Fined for breaking lockdown rules? You may now have a criminal record

14 July 2020 9:35 PM

KZN police investigate after pupil (17) raped on her way to school

14 July 2020 9:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA