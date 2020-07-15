Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:05
UK decision to exclude Huawei from their 5G network.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Kevin Kwan's latest book - Sex and Vanity
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Kwan
Today at 18:09
SA's Inflation falls to lowest level in nearly 16 years
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ndumiso Hadebe - Independent Economist at ...
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Stephen Deverux - SA/UK Bilateral Research Chair in Social Protection for Food Security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape
Today at 18:48
There is a strong indication that some insurers may be reconsidering their position - ICA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual - Edge Computing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ponani Shikweni - Director at Hluvuko Designs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
The wine industry and covid-19

The wine industry and covid-19

15 July 2020 4:13 PM

Michael Fridjhon | International Wine Expert  at Wine Wizard


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

SAA Pilots’ Association welcomes first step to exiting Business Rescue proceedingsm

15 July 2020 4:40 PM

Captain Grant Back | Captain at Chairperson of  South African Airways Pilots’ Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Scientists found who may have triggered the coronavirus crisis in Cape Town

15 July 2020 4:23 PM

Prof Tulio de Oliveira | Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Terrorist Album: Apartheid’s Insurgents, Collaborators, and the Security Police

15 July 2020 3:57 PM

Jacob Dlamini | Author And Historian at Princeton university

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

John Maytham former colleague Koketso Sachane calls in

15 July 2020 3:46 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's Low Covid-19 Death Rate

15 July 2020 3:39 PM

Dr Jody Boffa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

John Maytham Reads an Email from Bronwin

15 July 2020 3:34 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Does CSA need to take a firmer stand on race issues?

15 July 2020 3:27 PM

Jeremy Fredericks | Cricket Commentator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heather Tom from The Bold and the Beautiful

14 July 2020 6:06 PM

Healther Tom

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid:19: The danger of overfilled taxi's

14 July 2020 5:24 PM

Jeremy Nel

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

