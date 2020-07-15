Skywalk Innovations

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Michael Fridjhon: Govt using alcohol as a 'scapegoat' for its failure to prepare Renowned wine expert Michael Fridjhon has lambasted SA government for reinstating an alcohol ban that spells catastrophe for the w... 15 July 2020 8:00 PM
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all 15 July 2020 12:23 PM
Govt still needs R10bn (on top of R16.4bn to repay debt) to make SAA 2.0 fly Refilwe Moloto interviews Nonny Mashika, Deputy Director-General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises. 15 July 2020 10:20 AM
Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with. 15 July 2020 8:56 PM
Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success Ponani Shikweni of Hluvuko Designs has helped women and the youth by creating employment especially during lockdown. 15 July 2020 8:29 PM
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA The University of WesternCape's Prof Stephen Devereux says people can't find work so the state has an obligation to support them. 15 July 2020 8:02 PM
There must be disciplinary action if EFF member posed as 'racist' Tracy Zille An investigation has revealed that an EFF councillor is allegedly behind the race-baiting Twitter account @TracyZille which has ca... 15 July 2020 11:29 AM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to 'buy local' in emotional new ad It's game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith's lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
Skywalk Innovations

Skywalk Innovations

15 July 2020 5:37 PM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Skywalk Innovations as a finalist, placing Siyabonga Tiwana on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

UK decision to exclude Huawei from their 5G network.

15 July 2020 5:22 PM

Dr Martyn   Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa  at Deloitte

SOS NPO's 'Each1Feed1' campaign for Mandela Day

15 July 2020 5:05 PM

Shelley Humphreys | Executive Director at Save our Schools (SOS NPO)

SAA Pilots' Association welcomes first step to exiting Business Rescue proceedingsm

15 July 2020 4:40 PM

Captain Grant Back | Captain at Chairperson of  South African Airways Pilots' Association

Scientists found who may have triggered the coronavirus crisis in Cape Town

15 July 2020 4:23 PM

Prof Tulio de Oliveira | Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp

The wine industry and covid-19

15 July 2020 4:13 PM

Michael Fridjhon | International Wine Expert  at Wine Wizard

The Terrorist Album: Apartheid's Insurgents, Collaborators, and the Security Police

15 July 2020 3:57 PM

Jacob Dlamini | Author And Historian at Princeton university

John Maytham's former colleague Koketso Sachane calls in

15 July 2020 3:46 PM
SA's Low Covid-19 Death Rate

15 July 2020 3:39 PM

Dr Jody Boffa

John Maytham Reads an Email from Bronwin

15 July 2020 3:34 PM
'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Need a job? Got matric? Speak English? Amazon in South Africa is hiring!

Business

SA's failure to lower debt could trigger downgrade - Fitch

15 July 2020 8:32 PM

Cele: We've had more than 7,000 COVID-19 cases within the SAPS

15 July 2020 8:29 PM

SA's COVID-19 cases set to reach 300,000 despite early lockdown

15 July 2020 8:24 PM

