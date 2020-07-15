Skywalk Innovations

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:35
PPEs for ECDs
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Chanel Fredericks - Programme Manager at Centre For Early Childhood Development
Today at 05:10
New IPID boss - Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 05:50
From the continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Miss Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
How many probiotics should you take?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Leon Dicks - Microbiologist and developer of entiro at Stellenbosch University
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Discovery Health on alcohol ban benefits
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Ryan Noach - Chief Executive of Discovery Health
Today at 07:20
New IPID boss selection process under fire
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrew Whitfield
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Nedbank Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matsi Modise
Today at 08:13
Wednesday Panel: new findings on SA's unemployment and hunger
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull - Senior researcher at the research on Socioeconomic Policy Group at Stellenbosch University,
Prof Daniela Casale - Associate professor at the school of economics and finance at Wits University
Today at 08:21
Wedneday panel cont.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Anthony Leeming-
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Moderation is Key to Unlocking the Alcohol Abuse Issue in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Ask Africa Covid survey
Today with Kieno Kammies
Latest Local
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
10 affordable locksmiths that repair or replace car keys in Cape Town Replacing faulty car keys can cost a fortune. Cape Town motorists have suggested 10 locksmith companies that won't break the bank. 15 July 2020 4:50 PM
'We just cannot keep asking white people to just start with an acknowledgment' Former CapeTalk presenter Koketso Sachane made an emotional call-in to the John Maytham Show on Wednesday afternoon... 15 July 2020 4:27 PM
Michael Fridjhon: Govt using alcohol as a 'scapegoat' for its failure to prepare Renowned wine expert Michael Fridjhon has lambasted SA government for reinstating an alcohol ban that spells catastrophe for the w... 15 July 2020 8:00 PM
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all 15 July 2020 12:23 PM
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with. 15 July 2020 8:56 PM
Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success Ponani Shikweni of Hluvuko Designs has helped women and the youth by creating employment especially during lockdown. 15 July 2020 8:29 PM
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA The University of WesternCape's Prof Stephen Devereux says people can't find work so the state has an obligation to support them. 15 July 2020 8:02 PM
Refilwe Moloto dishes on her culinary faves in Q&A with House & Garden SA In a recent interview with House & Garden SA, Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto talks cooking, Vermont and #CrooningContessa. 15 July 2020 10:10 PM
10 affordable locksmiths that repair or replace car keys in Cape Town Replacing faulty car keys can cost a fortune. Cape Town motorists have suggested 10 locksmith companies that won't break the bank. 15 July 2020 4:50 PM
'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate' The average price of key brands such as Toyota and Ford is dropping, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 15 July 2020 3:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang Filmmaker and author Jason Staggie shares how his family was led into a life of crime in his documentary film 'Hard Livings'. 13 July 2020 5:33 PM
Covid-19 tax relief measures could be extended beyond July - Treasury Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat says there is a possibility of an extension of the Covid-19 tax relief measures. 15 July 2020 12:20 PM
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
Old age home residents recreate iconic album covers to pass time during lockdown Residents and caregivers at a nursing home in the UK have been recreating classic album covers to keep themselves occupied during... 14 July 2020 3:36 PM
The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Skywalk Innovations

Skywalk Innovations

15 July 2020 5:37 PM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Skywalk Innovations as a finalist, placing Siyabonga Tiwana on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

UK decision to exclude Huawei from their 5G network.

15 July 2020 5:22 PM

Dr Martyn   Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa  at Deloitte

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SOS NPO's 'Each1Feed1’ campaign for Mandela Day

15 July 2020 5:05 PM

Shelley Humphreys | Executive Director at Save our Schools (SOS NPO)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAA Pilots’ Association welcomes first step to exiting Business Rescue proceedingsm

15 July 2020 4:40 PM

Captain Grant Back | Captain at Chairperson of  South African Airways Pilots’ Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Scientists found who may have triggered the coronavirus crisis in Cape Town

15 July 2020 4:23 PM

Prof Tulio de Oliveira | Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The wine industry and covid-19

15 July 2020 4:13 PM

Michael Fridjhon | International Wine Expert  at Wine Wizard

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Terrorist Album: Apartheid’s Insurgents, Collaborators, and the Security Police

15 July 2020 3:57 PM

Jacob Dlamini | Author And Historian at Princeton university

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

John Maytham's former colleague Koketso Sachane calls in

15 July 2020 3:46 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's Low Covid-19 Death Rate

15 July 2020 3:39 PM

Dr Jody Boffa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

John Maytham Reads an Email from Bronwin

15 July 2020 3:34 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Need a job? Got matric? Speak English? Amazon in South Africa is hiring!

Business

SAA Pilots Association: New airline will only work under competent leadership

15 July 2020 9:59 PM

SA's failure to lower debt could trigger downgrade - Fitch

15 July 2020 8:32 PM

Cele: We've had more than 7,000 COVID-19 cases within the SAPS

15 July 2020 8:29 PM

