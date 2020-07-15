Skywalk Innovations

Best of Talk
Today at 04:35
PPEs for ECDs
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Chanel Fredericks - Programme Manager at Centre For Early Childhood Development
125
Today at 05:10
New IPID boss - Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 05:50
From the continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Miss Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
How many probiotics should you take?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Leon Dicks - Microbiologist and developer of entiro at Stellenbosch University
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Discovery Health on alcohol ban benefits
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Ryan Noach - Chief Executive of Discovery Health
Today at 07:20
New IPID boss selection process under fire
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrew Whitfield
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Nedbank Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matsi Modise
Today at 08:13
Wednesday Panel: new findings on SA's unemployment and hunger
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull - Senior researcher at the research on Socioeconomic Policy Group at Stellenbosch University,
Prof Daniela Casale - Associate professor at the school of economics and finance at Wits University
Today at 08:21
Wedneday panel cont.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:33
Anthony Leeming-
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:45
Moderation is Key to Unlocking the Alcohol Abuse Issue in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:05
Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Ask Africa Covid survey
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
