Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey

Today at 18:39
From a “two-speed society” to one that works for all
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Question from listener about investing offshore
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The economic clock - how uncertainty is a phase in economic recovery and why and how you must invest through it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
Principals, bosses, store owners liable if people don't wear masks No mask, no entry: Government says property owners who fail to enforce the wearing of masks in public may be held criminally liabl... 16 July 2020 5:32 PM
'We can't just give up', Pieter-Dirk Uys gives his fans something to smile about Satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys joins John Maytham to talk about his forthcoming live show being streamed online on Friday... 16 July 2020 4:34 PM
What is the future of social housing in Hangberg? The High Court on Wednesday ruled that the city's conduct during a recent eviction in the Hout Bay community was unlawful. 16 July 2020 1:49 PM
W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak. 16 July 2020 11:34 AM
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy' "It’s outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA. 16 July 2020 9:50 AM
Michael Fridjhon: Govt using alcohol as a 'scapegoat' for its failure to prepare Renowned wine expert Michael Fridjhon has lambasted SA government for reinstating an alcohol ban that spells catastrophe for the w... 15 July 2020 8:00 PM
Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with. 15 July 2020 8:56 PM
Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success Ponani Shikweni of Hluvuko Designs has helped women and the youth by creating employment especially during lockdown. 15 July 2020 8:29 PM
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA The University of WesternCape's Prof Stephen Devereux says people can't find work so the state has an obligation to support them. 15 July 2020 8:02 PM
Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax. 16 July 2020 3:12 PM
Keep the internet on when the power goes off Is there a way to keep your Wi-Fi on during load-shedding? Lester Kiewit interviews Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable. 16 July 2020 12:57 PM
Refilwe Moloto dishes on her culinary faves in Q&A with House & Garden SA In a recent interview with House & Garden SA, Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto talks cooking, Vermont and #CrooningContessa. 16 July 2020 7:18 AM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey

Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey

16 July 2020 4:21 PM

Ferial Haffajee | Columnist at Daily Maverick and  at News24


John Maytham Reads Poem about Covid-19

16 July 2020 6:27 PM
Lansdowne Dearest - My family’s story of forced removals by Bronwyn Davids

16 July 2020 6:04 PM

Bronwyn Davis 

Nedbank Business Ignite

16 July 2020 5:34 PM
The Mandela Day Food Can mosaic by LEAP Maths & Science Schools, the Global Teachers Institute, Rhodes Food Group and the Hyprop Foundation

16 July 2020 5:03 PM

John Gilmour | founder of the LEAP Science and Maths School

The law surrounding masks

16 July 2020 4:30 PM

Mike Law

Pieter-Dirk Uys to lift lockdown spirits with a live streamed show

16 July 2020 4:04 PM

Pieter Dirk Uys

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

16 July 2020 3:54 PM

Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

Covid-19: Scientists urged government to tighten alcohol regulations before complete banningham

16 July 2020 3:40 PM

Prof Charles Parry | Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit  at South African Medical Research Council

Kevin Kwan's latest book - Sex and Vanity

15 July 2020 6:08 PM

Kevin Kwan

Trending

Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars

Business Lifestyle

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Keep the internet on when the power goes off

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Steenhuisen: DA has come up with its own COVID-19 action plan

16 July 2020 6:09 PM

SAHRC: COVID-19 has brought sharp focus on children’s right to education

16 July 2020 5:57 PM

Zandile Gumede slams NPA after media refused entry to court

16 July 2020 5:34 PM

