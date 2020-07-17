Robert McBride appointed head of State Security Agency foreign branch

Dr Simon Howell | Senior Researcher at the Centre of Criminology at UCT
The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Math And Me as a finalist, placing Brett van der Posch on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!
Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.
Anne Hirsch | Comedian and Television HostLISTEN TO PODCAST
Elephants by Hannah Mumby
The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel
Hard Rain by Irma Venter
Madeegha AndersLISTEN TO PODCAST
Michael Mills | ornithologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Desiree-Anne Martin | winner of the Arts24/Kwela Books Corona FictionLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jonny MyersLISTEN TO PODCAST