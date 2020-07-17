Justin Prins

Streaming issues? Report here
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
Latest Local
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 July 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 17 July 2020 5:19 PM
WC Health authorities concerned by decline in vaccinations during lockown The Western Cape Health Department says it's concerned by the drop in child vaccinations during the ongoing lockdown. 17 July 2020 5:08 PM
Most women who abandon babies have no financial or family support - Door of Hope There have been at least 45 reports of babies abandoned during lockdown. The Door of Hope says there are dozens more that go unrep... 17 July 2020 4:08 PM
National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients. 17 July 2020 12:19 PM
W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak. 16 July 2020 11:34 AM
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy' "It’s outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA. 16 July 2020 9:50 AM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants. 17 July 2020 12:06 PM
'We tried Uber Eats, MR D to survive. We’ve stopped now. The costs cut too deep' Kyle – a restaurant owner – calls Refilwe Moloto to explain why he was forced to stop using app-based delivery platforms. 17 July 2020 12:05 PM
Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax. 16 July 2020 3:12 PM
Keep the internet on when the power goes off Is there a way to keep your Wi-Fi on during load-shedding? Lester Kiewit interviews Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable. 16 July 2020 12:57 PM
Refilwe Moloto dishes on her culinary faves in Q&A with House & Garden SA In a recent interview with House & Garden SA, Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto talks cooking, Vermont and #CrooningContessa. 16 July 2020 7:18 AM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Heart-wrenching Cape restaurant photos on social media show potential job losses Covid-19 lockdown has brought the restaurant industry to its knees. They have taken to social media to highlight their plight. 17 July 2020 10:15 AM
'We can't just give up', Pieter-Dirk Uys gives his fans something to smile about Satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys joins John Maytham to talk about his forthcoming live show being streamed online on Friday... 16 July 2020 4:34 PM
Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
Justin Prins

Justin Prins

17 July 2020 7:21 PM


Math and Me

17 July 2020 5:35 PM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Math And Me as a finalist, placing Brett van der Posch on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.

Robert McBride appointed head of State Security Agency foreign branch

17 July 2020 5:17 PM

Dr Simon Howell | Senior Researcher at the Centre of Criminology at UCT

#AnHourWith Anne Hirsch!

17 July 2020 5:12 PM

Anne Hirsch | Comedian and Television Host

Books with John Maytham

17 July 2020 4:33 PM

Elephants by Hannah Mumby
The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel
Hard Rain by Irma Venter 

MADEEGHA ANDERS - My Journeytham

17 July 2020 4:13 PM

Madeegha Anders

Wings Over Africa Book Launch ‘The Birders Guide to Africa

17 July 2020 3:57 PM

Michael Mills | ornithologist

Desiree-Anne Martin announced as winner of the Corona Fiction Competition

17 July 2020 3:36 PM

Desiree-Anne Martin |  winner of the Arts24/Kwela Books Corona Fiction

The False Hope of Antibody Testing

17 July 2020 3:23 PM

Jonny Myers

John Maytham Reads Poem about Covid-19

16 July 2020 6:27 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'

Business Sport Opinion

Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D

Business Opinion Lifestyle

'Effect of alcohol ban on trauma cases won't be as significant this time around'

Local

Malema: Zindzi knew EFF planned to name head office after Winnie Mandela

17 July 2020 6:32 PM

Coronavirus lays bare SA’s toxic alcohol abuse problem

17 July 2020 6:28 PM

Court orders DBE to resume National School Nutrition Programme

17 July 2020 6:07 PM

