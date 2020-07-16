Hello Quality Equestrian

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:46
Adriaan Basson | Why I will no longer tweet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson
Today at 18:08
Alcohol industry seeing double on sudden alcohol ban
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sibani Mngadi - Spokesperson at South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)
Solly Kramer - CEO at Norman Goodfellows
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Basani Maluleke - CEO at African Bank
Today at 19:08
SARS lets you claim home office costs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Matthew Haddon - Director at Simple Tax - Tax Consultants
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Unfair Game, by Michael Ashcroft
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lord Michael Ashcroft - British businessman, author and philanthropist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Herschel Jawitz on money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Herschel Jawitz - CEO at Jawitz Properties
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How serious are ISIS's threats against South Africa? John Stupart, a journalist at Daily Maverik weighs in on the situation. 20 July 2020 2:07 PM
Security guards trained to handle mask altercations, says industry body The Security Association of South Africa (Sasa) says its members have been trained to handle confrontation over masks-wearing. 20 July 2020 1:46 PM
Table View residents oppose proposed housing project for Dunoon de-densification The Greater Table View Action Forum has objected to a housing development which is part of plans to de-densify the Dunoon area. 20 July 2020 12:22 PM
View all Local
Nomvula Mokonyane before Zondo says 'Agrizzi's statements smack of hatred' EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane describes what former environmental affairs minister, Nomvula Mokonyane said. 20 July 2020 1:13 PM
[PHOTO] Restaurant manager fined R1,500 at 9.07pm for breaking curfew TMC restaurant manager in Struisbaai was dropping staff off after work when she was pulled over and fined under lockdown rules. 20 July 2020 11:04 AM
SAPS station commanders don't care about Covid-19 safety of staff, says Popcru 'Station commanders are disregarding all these rules. In fact, they do as they wish,' says Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo. 20 July 2020 9:35 AM
View all Politics
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants. 17 July 2020 12:06 PM
'We tried Uber Eats, MR D to survive. We’ve stopped now. The costs cut too deep' Kyle – a restaurant owner – calls Refilwe Moloto to explain why he was forced to stop using app-based delivery platforms. 17 July 2020 12:05 PM
View all Business
Kieno Kammies makes guest appearance on Arendsvlei CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies will feature in Tuesday night's episode of the Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on kykNET (DStv Chann... 20 July 2020 5:00 PM
How companies can support mental health as Covid-19 takes its toll Jacques van Wyk, Director at Werksmans Attorneys, explains companies' legal obligation to employee's mental well-being 20 July 2020 4:19 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
View all Sport
Kieno Kammies makes guest appearance on Arendsvlei CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies will feature in Tuesday night's episode of the Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on kykNET (DStv Chann... 20 July 2020 5:00 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy Music icon Jonathan Butler has encouraged people to reflect on Nelson Mandela's words and legacy amid the ongoing fight for racial... 18 July 2020 12:39 PM
What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to John Maytham about why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa remains relatively low. 16 July 2020 11:53 AM
Covid-19 tax relief measures could be extended beyond July - Treasury Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat says there is a possibility of an extension of the Covid-19 tax relief measures. 15 July 2020 12:20 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Hello Quality Equestrian

Hello Quality Equestrian

16 July 2020 5:34 PM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Hello Quality Equestrian as a finalist, placing Pardon Gwenzi on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

A tribute to the late Kaunda Ntunja

20 July 2020 5:05 PM

Jonathan Mokuena | former Springbok Sevens captain, commentator and friend of  Kaunda Ntunja 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wine industry co-operation with restaurants

20 July 2020 4:42 PM

Alex Dale |  Founder & Managing Director or Radford Dale

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer co-operatives: Solve the food crisis by bringing farmers and communities closer together

20 July 2020 4:22 PM

 Dorah Marema, director of Gender CC - Women for Climate Justice 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court orders the department of basic education to urgently feed 9 million hungry children

20 July 2020 4:06 PM

Faranaaz Veriava - Head of The Education Rights Programme at Section27

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Here are some hidden costs of the alcohol ban

20 July 2020 3:58 PM

Emma King | founder and managing director of the Friday Street Club.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantine period for Covid-19 reduced from 14 to 10 days, says Mkhize

20 July 2020 3:30 PM

Landon Myer | Professor at UCT

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Justin Prins

17 July 2020 7:21 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Math and Me

17 July 2020 5:35 PM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Math And Me as a finalist, placing Brett van der Posch on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Robert McBride appointed head of State Security Agency foreign branch

17 July 2020 5:17 PM

Dr Simon Howell | Senior Researcher at the Centre of Criminology at UCT

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AnHourWith Anne Hirsch!

17 July 2020 5:12 PM

Anne Hirsch | Comedian and Television Host

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEO] Eskom suspends operations in Khayelitsha after service vehicle torched

Local

Tips to ensure your insurance policy covers loadshedding damage

Local

Lost your job? Here is how to manages your finances while you look for work

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

‘He was unmatched’: Robert Marawa pays tribute to Kaunda Ntunja

20 July 2020 5:18 PM

ArcelorMittal using COVID-19 as excuse to retrench, says Numsa

20 July 2020 4:25 PM

Search for missing Cape girl enters second week

20 July 2020 4:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA