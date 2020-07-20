Wine industry co-operation with restaurants

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Basani Maluleke - CEO at African Bank
Today at 19:08
SARS lets you claim home office costs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Matthew Haddon - Director at Simple Tax - Tax Consultants
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Unfair Game, by Michael Ashcroft
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lord Michael Ashcroft - British businessman, author and philanthropist
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Herschel Jawitz on money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Herschel Jawitz - CEO at Jawitz Properties
Latest Local
Court orders Basic Education Dept to feed 9 million hungry schoolchildren Faranaaz Veriava, head of The Education Rights Programme at Section27 explains the ruling. 20 July 2020 5:52 PM
It's not just the liquor industry that's negatively affected by the alcohol ban There are many people affected by the alcohol ban, not just the alcohol and restaurant industries. Emma King, founder of the Frida... 20 July 2020 5:24 PM
How serious are ISIS's threats against South Africa? John Stupart, a journalist at Daily Maverik weighs in on the situation. 20 July 2020 2:07 PM
View all Local
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
Nomvula Mokonyane before Zondo says 'Agrizzi's statements smack of hatred' EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane describes what former environmental affairs minister, Nomvula Mokonyane said. 20 July 2020 1:13 PM
[PHOTO] Restaurant manager fined R1,500 at 9.07pm for breaking curfew TMC restaurant manager in Struisbaai was dropping staff off after work when she was pulled over and fined under lockdown rules. 20 July 2020 11:04 AM
View all Politics
Security guards trained to handle mask altercations, says industry body The Security Association of South Africa (Sasa) says its members have been trained to handle confrontation over masks-wearing. 20 July 2020 1:46 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants. 17 July 2020 12:06 PM
View all Business
Kieno Kammies makes guest appearance on Arendsvlei CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies will feature in Tuesday night's episode of the Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on kykNET (DStv Chann... 20 July 2020 5:00 PM
How companies can support mental health as Covid-19 takes its toll Jacques van Wyk, Director at Werksmans Attorneys, explains companies' legal obligation to employee's mental well-being 20 July 2020 4:19 PM
So which chocolate bars will be discontinued? Nestlé SA sets the record straight Peppermint Crisp, Quality Street, and the original Bar One aren't going anywhere, says Nestlé. 20 July 2020 2:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
UK accuses Russia of hacking into organisations doing Covid-19 vaccine research Dr Jack Watling from RUSI examines whether the Russian hacking accusations are credible. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy Music icon Jonathan Butler has encouraged people to reflect on Nelson Mandela's words and legacy amid the ongoing fight for racial... 18 July 2020 12:39 PM
What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to John Maytham about why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa remains relatively low. 16 July 2020 11:53 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Wine industry co-operation with restaurants

Wine industry co-operation with restaurants

20 July 2020 4:42 PM

Alex Dale |  Founder & Managing Director or Radford Dale


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Adriaan Basson | Why I will no longer tweet

20 July 2020 6:08 PM

Adriaan Basson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Ignite with Nedbank and CapeTalk: MASKAM WATER

20 July 2020 5:35 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The vaccine hacking accusations against Russia

20 July 2020 5:30 PM

Dr Jack Watling | RUSI

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A tribute to the late Kaunda Ntunja

20 July 2020 5:05 PM

Jonathan Mokuena | former Springbok Sevens captain, commentator and friend of  Kaunda Ntunja 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer co-operatives: Solve the food crisis by bringing farmers and communities closer together

20 July 2020 4:22 PM

 Dorah Marema, director of Gender CC - Women for Climate Justice 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court orders the department of basic education to urgently feed 9 million hungry children

20 July 2020 4:06 PM

Faranaaz Veriava - Head of The Education Rights Programme at Section27

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Here are some hidden costs of the alcohol ban

20 July 2020 3:58 PM

Emma King | founder and managing director of the Friday Street Club.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantine period for Covid-19 reduced from 14 to 10 days, says Mkhize

20 July 2020 3:30 PM

Landon Myer | Professor at UCT

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Justin Prins

17 July 2020 7:21 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEO] Eskom suspends operations in Khayelitsha after service vehicle torched

Local

Tips to ensure your insurance policy covers loadshedding damage

Local

Lost your job? Here is how to manages your finances while you look for work

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

RAF’s work hindered by legal cases as bill rises to R10.6bn

20 July 2020 6:18 PM

CEO of Denel Danie du Toit to step down

20 July 2020 6:14 PM

‘He was unmatched’: Robert Marawa pays tribute to Kaunda Ntunja

20 July 2020 5:18 PM

