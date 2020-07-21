UCT: "Smoking and Quitting Behaviour in Lockdown South Africa": Results from a second survey

Prof Corné van Walbeek | Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town
Jackie Maimin | Pharmacist and CEO at Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Barry Smith | Clinical managerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tracy Le Roux | co-founder of the Ndihluthi conceptLISTEN TO PODCAST
Chris Yelland | Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business IntelligenceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Adriaan BassonLISTEN TO PODCAST
The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Maskam Water as a finalist, placing Gerhard Cronje on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!
Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.
Dr Jack Watling | RUSILISTEN TO PODCAST
Jonathan Mokuena | former Springbok Sevens captain, commentator and friend of Kaunda NtunjaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Alex Dale | Founder & Managing Director or Radford DaleLISTEN TO PODCAST