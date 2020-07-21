Brackengate, WC’s 3rd field hospital, opens

Dr Barry Smith | Clinical manager
Jackie Maimin | Pharmacist and CEO at Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tracy Le Roux | co-founder of the Ndihluthi conceptLISTEN TO PODCAST
Chris Yelland | Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business IntelligenceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Corné van Walbeek | Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Adriaan BassonLISTEN TO PODCAST
The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Maskam Water as a finalist, placing Gerhard Cronje on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!
Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.
Dr Jack Watling | RUSILISTEN TO PODCAST
Jonathan Mokuena | former Springbok Sevens captain, commentator and friend of Kaunda NtunjaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Alex Dale | Founder & Managing Director or Radford DaleLISTEN TO PODCAST