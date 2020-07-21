The ethics of deliberately infecting volunteers.

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
CT charity project makes one-packet meals to fill the gaps in local food relief Ndihluthi is a charitable initiative that provides nutritious meal packs to vulnerable communities across the Southern Peninsula. 21 July 2020 6:27 PM
WC's 3rd Covid-19 field hospital opens its doors at Brackengate John Maytham speaks to clinical manager Dr Barry Smith about the Brackengate field hosptial currently treating 14 patients... 21 July 2020 5:09 PM
Mobile testing booths rolled out across Cape Town's Covid-19 'hotspot' areas The City of Cape Town is rolling out coronavirus testing booths at 17 identified clinics across the city. 21 July 2020 4:47 PM
DA welcomes Mboweni's pledge not to use 'emergency' powers to bail out SAA The Minister says he will not use money from National Revenue Fund for a bailout, but where will the BRP money come from? 21 July 2020 6:48 PM
'Wine is an agricultural product that contains alcohol' CEO at SAAI Francois Rossouw says they are heading to court to get the distribution and sale of alcohol in restaurants lifted. 21 July 2020 1:21 PM
'In South Africa right now children are starving, eating wild plants to survive' "Children are, literally, starving," says Mandy Wiener. "That should be the barometer by which to measure the government." 21 July 2020 1:19 PM
SA is ever-so-slightly happier right now than at the start of the lockdown Covid-19 stats have no impact on our happiness, suggests the "Gross National Happiness" index. It's the economy that makes us sad. 21 July 2020 2:34 PM
Eskom won't attend to power faults in Khayelitsha or Mfuleni until it's safe Eskom has withdrawn operations in parts of Khayelitsha and Mfuleni following two violent incidents on Monday. 21 July 2020 12:11 PM
'Property prices are falling. Cut rentals to hold on to existing tenants' South Africa has become poorer, says property economist Erwin Rode. If you force a tenant out, who will you replace her with? 21 July 2020 9:31 AM
More smokers sharing 'skyfs' and cigarette prices up by nearly 250%, study finds Desperate smokers are forking out as much as R300 for a pack of 20 while some are sharing loose cigarettes, according to research. 21 July 2020 3:10 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Kieno Kammies makes guest appearance on Arendsvlei CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies will feature in Tuesday night's episode of the Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on kykNET (DStv Chann... 20 July 2020 5:00 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19 The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides... 21 July 2020 1:26 PM
UK accuses Russia of hacking into organisations doing Covid-19 vaccine research Dr Jack Watling from RUSI examines whether the Russian hacking accusations are credible. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
'Twitter has become toxic' - News24 boss Adriaan Basson retires from tweeting News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says he'll no longer contribute to Twitter conversations. Here's why. 21 July 2020 11:13 AM
Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
The ethics of deliberately infecting volunteers.

The ethics of deliberately infecting volunteers.

21 July 2020 5:29 PM

Prof Keymanthri Moodley | Director of the Centre for Medical Ethics & Law - Stellenbosch University


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

COVID-19 promotes innovative HIV service delivery in Cape Town

21 July 2020 6:13 PM

Jonathan Euvrard | Epidemiologist, University of Cape Town 

Jaxon Tyres

21 July 2020 5:40 PM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Jaxon Tyres as a finalist, placing Tauriq Jackson on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.

Think before you say "close schools".

21 July 2020 5:07 PM

Jolene Ostendorf | Deputy Principal: LSEN at Hillcrest Primary School (the KZN one)

Consumers retain the right to choose their pharmacy

21 July 2020 4:49 PM

Jackie Maimin | Pharmacist and CEO at Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA)

Brackengate, WC’s 3rd field hospital, opens

21 July 2020 4:21 PM

Dr Barry Smith | Clinical manager

Noordhoek women's innovative meal bags have provided over 100,000 meals during lockdown

21 July 2020 4:04 PM

Tracy Le Roux | co-founder of the Ndihluthi concept

Powerships to offer solution to load shedding crisis?

21 July 2020 3:51 PM

Chris Yelland | Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence 

UCT: "Smoking and Quitting Behaviour in Lockdown South Africa": Results from a second survey

21 July 2020 3:34 PM

Prof Corné van Walbeek | Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town

Adriaan Basson | Why I will no longer tweet

20 July 2020 6:08 PM

Adriaan Basson 

'Property prices are falling. Cut rentals to hold on to existing tenants'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

More smokers sharing 'skyfs' and cigarette prices up by nearly 250%, study finds

Lifestyle Local

ADSL ending 1 September if you have fibre in your area

Local

Appointment of SA doctor to UNHRC ‘a big win’ for the country

21 July 2020 7:42 PM

Labour Dept affirms commitment to SA as staffers hit by COVID-19

21 July 2020 7:00 PM

Court says Ntsiki Mazwai infringed on DJ Fresh's rights in rapist post

21 July 2020 6:50 PM

