Why are children and adolescents not at the centre of everything we do?

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:35
Are South Africans ready to travel?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Bianca Mazur - General Manager at Flight Centre
Today at 05:10
Spike in Covid-19 cases in KZN
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa - Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya - Editor at Africa.com
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:40
TECH TUESDAYS: Fibre speeds halving at the end of the month
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brendon Petersen - Tech Journalist
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Will the IMF loan save SA from Covid-19 economic abyss?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sifiso Skenjana - Chief economist at IQ Business
Today at 07:20
New government policy will let mobile networks build a 5G tower on your property
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dominic Cull - Communication Law and Regulation Expert at Ellipsis
Today at 08:07
How Steinhoff wants to pay their way out of legal warfare
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rob Rose, Financial Mail editor
Today at 08:21
Maternity leave precedent set in Labour Appeal Court
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lizle Louw - Partner at Webber Wentzel
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
SA music maestro and Music Academy Founder Camillo lombard accused of child rape
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:52
JJ CORNISH: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: EasyEquities
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Founder and CEO at EasyEquities
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of Talk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Firearm owners with expired licences stripped of legal protection This affects 450,000 firearm owners. Martin Hood, Industry legal representative explains what this means. 27 July 2020 7:32 PM
Lockdown arrests: What to do if a police assaults, threatens or arrests you? Chris Smit, Director of DSC Attorneys, explains your rights around arrests for violating lockdown regulations. 27 July 2020 6:01 PM
Insurance companies offer business assistance while courts review policies Consumer watchdog Wendy Knowler explains how insurance companies are finally proving relief to businesses affected by Covid-19. 27 July 2020 5:22 PM
View all Local
Local informal settlement 'Covid-19' with areas 'Coronavirus' and 'Sanitiser' A new informal settlement has sprung up in Cape Town aptly called Covid-19 Informal Settlement and is situated along the N2. 27 July 2020 2:54 PM
Gatvol Cape Town organiser 'disgusted' at alleged military reports leaked Fadiel Adams says alleged military reports that protesters intended throwing petrol bombs was misinformation of peaceful protest. 27 July 2020 1:28 PM
[LISTEN] Premier Alan Winde describes what it was like having Covid-19 He acknowledges as premier he felt a massive responsibility when he was off sick, but says he has a great team who helped step in. 27 July 2020 12:51 PM
View all Politics
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa. 27 July 2020 7:26 PM
View all Business
Musicians to honour Johnny Clegg in digital tribute concert An all-star lineup of musicians is set to perform at the “Johnny Clegg Digital Tribute Concert” this coming Friday 26 July 2020 2:30 PM
Cape Town has the 3rd-cheapest parking in the world – UK study Only in Delhi and Buenos Aires is it cheaper to park your car, according to a study of 65 major world cities. 24 July 2020 3:39 PM
Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown. 23 July 2020 9:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
[WATCH] Child sex trafficker accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump 'wishes her well' When a reporter asked Trump about her he said he has not been following her arrest on sex trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein. 22 July 2020 10:47 AM
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19 The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides... 21 July 2020 1:26 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
'People can't survive a continued lockdown! Where'll tomorrow’s meal come from?' Land invasions, looting, stoning… it’s beginning to appear anarchic. Lester Kiewit interviews policing analyst Eldrid de Klerk. 23 July 2020 2:41 PM
Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!' Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 11:47 AM
'Cape Town seems overwhelmed by land invasions. That’s not how you govern!' "People don’t trust the City of Cape Town," says Yonela Diko, spokesman for Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. "People are burning things." 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Why are children and adolescents not at the centre of everything we do?

Why are children and adolescents not at the centre of everything we do?

27 July 2020 4:07 PM

Prof Mark Tomlinson | null at Stellenbosch University


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

My Miriam Makeba Story” - a show by Simangele Mashazi

27 July 2020 6:27 PM

Simangele Mashazi | Musician  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Winnable cases relating to lockdown restrictions

27 July 2020 5:25 PM

Dr Cathy Powell | Associate Professor in Public Law  at University of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cars with Juliet McGuire - Mini One.

27 July 2020 5:13 PM

Juliet McGuire

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trumps u-turn on masks

27 July 2020 4:27 PM

Jacob Parakilas | Associate at LSE IDEAS  - LSE's foreign policy think tank

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COVID-19 and Employee Mental Health: The reality behind the rhetoric

27 July 2020 4:22 PM

Ina Rothmann | MD Afriforte

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

450,000 firearm owners lose protection from the SAPS

27 July 2020 3:34 PM

Martin Hood | Industry legal representative at South African Arms and Ammunition Dealers Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Derek Gripper Livestream Concert August 1

24 July 2020 6:19 PM

Derek Gripper | Composer, Musician 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Amelia Jackson Industries

24 July 2020 5:37 PM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Amelia Jackson Industries as a finalist, placing Alan Glasser on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Premier Alan Winde on the Covid-19 week that was in the Western Cape

24 July 2020 5:31 PM

Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Popular Cape Town musican charged with rape

Local

Firearm owners with expired licences stripped of legal protection

Local

EWN Highlights

Global virus deaths near 650,000 as new surges prompt fresh curbs

27 July 2020 9:07 PM

Nhleko denies special group he appointed interfered with Ipid’s work

27 July 2020 8:45 PM

Zanu-PF labels US ambassador a ‘thug who trains insurgents’

27 July 2020 8:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA