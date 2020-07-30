What would happen if we went to 100% economically?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:05
New Tourism regulations announced
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Today at 17:20
Will we see the booze ban lifted?? with conditions?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 18:09
Anglo American releases results with a focus on iron ore and diamonds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Cutifani - CEO at Anglo American
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
South Africans given the green-light to travel within their provinces
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 19:08
Kodak seems to be making a come-back
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Theron - MD at Vestact Asset Management
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - An explanation of Regulation 28 for retirement funds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Customer behaviour has changed through the Covid-19 crisis. How do you codify changes in customer behaviour so that you know you’re building the right product and service to meet the right need. Because anecdote won’t cut it.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
Alcohol ban won't be lifted without tougher regulatory measures, says SAMRC prof The SAMRC's Professor Charles Parry says it's highly unlikely that the government will lift the booze ban without a plan to combat... 30 July 2020 2:24 PM
Emergency mass morgue up and running in Cape Town The morgue was planned in case Covid-19 deaths placed too great a strain on the existing funeral parlours and undertakers. 30 July 2020 1:54 PM
No business with government if family involved in government - Andile Ramaphosa 'I haven't drawn a single rand out of this thing for my personal benefit from my NPO SDI Force,' says the president's son. 30 July 2020 1:27 PM
View all Local
Diko, Masuku and his wife to face ANC integrity committee over 'tender bonanza' The ANC in Gauteng has resolved that Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, Health MEC Bandile Masuku and his wife be subjected t... 30 July 2020 1:13 PM
'We are building one District Six with one vision' City is compiling database of people interested in District Six's future says Mayco member for spatial planning Marian Nieuwoudt. 30 July 2020 9:07 AM
NLC slams DA claims that it has not accounted for Covid-19 relief funds National Lottery Commission's Ndivhuho Mafela says the statements made by DA's Mathew Cuthbert were factually incorrect. 30 July 2020 8:25 AM
View all Politics
Household budget shortfall roughly R6,800 per month during pandemic - TransUnion Consumer credit reporting agency TransUnion has conducted research that shows the Covid-19 pandemic’s effect on consumer finances. 30 July 2020 3:28 PM
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler. 29 July 2020 8:43 PM
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance' The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green. 29 July 2020 7:40 PM
View all Business
Here's how to stop dodgy subscription services from depleting your airtime Unwanted charges on your cell bill? Struggling to unsubscribe from rogue content services that you never signed up for? Here's wha... 29 July 2020 6:44 PM
Kirstenbosch Gardens reopens next week Nature lovers can enjoy the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens once again when the gates reopen from Monday 3 August. 29 July 2020 3:13 PM
How long should you self-isolate or quarantine for? An expert explains There's a difference between isolation and quarantine, though the terms are often used interchangeably. 28 July 2020 7:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
What would happen if we went to 100% economically?

What would happen if we went to 100% economically?

30 July 2020 4:24 PM

Prof Alex van den Heever


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Are there any political agenda's in the NCC

30 July 2020 4:37 PM

Prof Steven Friedman

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021

30 July 2020 4:07 PM

David Bellairs | Tour director at Cape Town Cycle Tour

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Where are the R350 SRD grants?

30 July 2020 3:51 PM

Bridgette Masngo DA shadow minister of social development 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Killer cats

30 July 2020 3:44 PM

Dr Robert Simmons

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

V&A Good Night Fridays livestreaming concert

29 July 2020 6:06 PM

Tressor 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Changes to Zondo rules

29 July 2020 5:36 PM

Karyn Maughan | Journalist at Times Live

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Premier Winde hosts weekly digicon

29 July 2020 5:25 PM

Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Blackheath resident grows from begging for food to creating community feeding scheme

29 July 2020 5:10 PM

Jason de Vries | Blackheath resident 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

"Closing schools puts our children at far greater risk than keeping them open" - Prof Nuraan Davids

29 July 2020 4:48 PM

Nuraan  Davids  | Associate Professor of Philosophy of Education  at University Of Stellenbosch

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

No business with government if family involved in government - Andile Ramaphosa

Local Business Politics

Diko, Masuku and his wife to face ANC integrity committee over 'tender bonanza'

Politics

Legal dagga subscription service...delivered to your door

Local

EWN Highlights

Vaal Dam: GP residents urged to use water wisely as dam levels plummet

30 July 2020 4:55 PM

NW Premier Mokgoro recovers from COVID-19, faces lashing over executive

30 July 2020 4:27 PM

Tourism update: Curfew pushed to 10 pm, intra-provincial leisure stays allowed

30 July 2020 3:23 PM

