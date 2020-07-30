Are there any political agenda's in the NCC

Today at 17:05 New Tourism regulations announced Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism

125 125

Today at 17:20 Will we see the booze ban lifted?? with conditions? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa

125 125

Today at 18:09 Anglo American releases results with a focus on iron ore and diamonds The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mark Cutifani - CEO at Anglo American

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

125 125

Today at 18:39 South Africans given the green-light to travel within their provinces The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

125 125

Today at 19:08 Kodak seems to be making a come-back The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Paul Theron - MD at Vestact Asset Management

125 125

Today at 19:18 Personal Finance Feature - An explanation of Regulation 28 for retirement funds The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

125 125