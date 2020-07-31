City Nature Reserves home to more animal life than you think

Streaming issues? Report here
ANC to investigate Boy Mamabolo's conduct after threats against journalist The ANC has reacted after its Member of Parliament Boy Mamabolo threatened to shoot a Sunday World journalist. 1 August 2020 2:27 PM
Researchers identify 10 ways that SA govt can show up for its healthcare workers A group of medical researchers at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has urged the government to step-up care for its healthca... 1 August 2020 12:56 PM
Groote Schuur Hospital joins global study comparing notes on Covid-19 ICU care Groote Schuur Hospital and the University of Cape Town (UCT) are part of a global study aimed at identifying the best therapies fo... 1 August 2020 10:09 AM
Western Cape will have less than 10 deaths a day by end of September - Panda 'It means the pandemic will be over for us before the rest of the provinces,' says Panda's Piet Streicher. 31 July 2020 8:44 AM
'My single most important aim is for load shedding to disappear from face of SA' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom interim chair and Health Ombud, Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba. 30 July 2020 6:20 PM
It's official! You can now travel for leisure within your province Intra-provincial travel is now allowed and the lockdown curfew has been pushed out from 9 pm to 10 pm to accommodate restaurants. 30 July 2020 5:50 PM
Does it sound too good to be true? 7 signs that it's a dodgy get-rich-quick scam Consumers have been warned to look out for a rise in Ponzi and pyramid schemes as South Africa faces worsening economic conditions... 1 August 2020 11:38 AM
Meet the winners of Nedbank Business Ignite, entrepreneurs Siyabonga and Hannah Business growth expert Matsi Modise says choosing the winners was not easy as all the top 20 finalists were exceptional. 31 July 2020 11:32 AM
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 31 July 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 31 July 2020 5:52 PM
Wesgro CEO criticises ban on 'home-sharing' options for local leisure travel The CEO of Wesgro, the Western Cape tourism, trade and investment promotion agency, says prohibiting 'home-sharing' accommodation... 31 July 2020 12:41 PM
[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope. 31 July 2020 12:26 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
The John Maytham Show
City Nature Reserves home to more animal life than you think

City Nature Reserves home to more animal life than you think

31 July 2020 3:56 PM

Andrea Schnetler, an intern at the City of Cape Town who has recently completed her Masters in Conservation ran the study  

A study of the biodiversity of 12 City of Cape Town nature reserves has revealed a variety of medium and large mammals that were recorded on camera traps . A total of 19 native species were recorded in the findings of which 11 were carnivores, seven herbivores and one omnivore. 


Distell CEO Richard Ruston

31 July 2020 6:04 PM

Richard Rushton  | Group CEO at Distell

Distel is part of the coalition comprising The National Liquor Traders Council, the Liquor Traders Association, the SA Liquor Brand Owners Association, Sisonke, SAB, Diageo, Heineken SA, Pernod Ricard SAmand Wines of SA who launched a movement #SaveMyLivelihood.

An hour with AMY KLEINHANS-CURD

31 July 2020 5:15 PM

Amy Kleinhans-Curd | Former Miss South Africa, Philanthropist and Businesswoman

Weskus Flowers

31 July 2020 5:01 PM

Guest: Gershal Abrahams 

Books with John Maytham

31 July 2020 4:40 PM
Eastern Cape Ambulance Scooters Saga

31 July 2020 4:28 PM

Estelle Ellis | Senior Journalist  at Maverick Citizen

It seems the Eastern Cape Health dept ended up with the scooter ambulances after an attempt to buy 100 23-seater buses to be used as mobile clinics failed due to an outstanding bill of R313m owed to Government Fleet Management Services.
Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, who has come under fire for the project, originally said the scooters were useful in the provision of primary healthcare but has backtracked on that statement after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed in a written answer to a parliamentary question that the vehicles did not conform to South African standards for the transportation of patients. 

Undercount of Covid deaths

31 July 2020 4:06 PM

Guest: Prof Jonny Myers

 

'Fix our municipalities' says environmental group

31 July 2020 3:38 PM

Noah Schermbrucker from the group  Peoples Environmental Planning 

The recent report by the Auditor-General has revealed a shocking state of affairs with  billions of rands spent in fruitless and wasteful expenditure, a lack of oversight and accountability coupled with weak project management and vacancies in key positions across hundreds of municipalities. 

Neighbourgoods Market reopening

30 July 2020 6:08 PM
Will we see the booze ban lifted?? with conditions?

30 July 2020 5:33 PM

Wendy Alberts | CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa

