City Nature Reserves home to more animal life than you think

Andrea Schnetler, an intern at the City of Cape Town who has recently completed her Masters in Conservation ran the study
A study of the biodiversity of 12 City of Cape Town nature reserves has revealed a variety of medium and large mammals that were recorded on camera traps . A total of 19 native species were recorded in the findings of which 11 were carnivores, seven herbivores and one omnivore.
Richard Rushton | Group CEO at Distell
Distel is part of the coalition comprising The National Liquor Traders Council, the Liquor Traders Association, the SA Liquor Brand Owners Association, Sisonke, SAB, Diageo, Heineken SA, Pernod Ricard SAmand Wines of SA who launched a movement #SaveMyLivelihood.
Amy Kleinhans-Curd | Former Miss South Africa, Philanthropist and Businesswoman
Guest: Gershal Abrahams
Estelle Ellis | Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
It seems the Eastern Cape Health dept ended up with the scooter ambulances after an attempt to buy 100 23-seater buses to be used as mobile clinics failed due to an outstanding bill of R313m owed to Government Fleet Management Services.
Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, who has come under fire for the project, originally said the scooters were useful in the provision of primary healthcare but has backtracked on that statement after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed in a written answer to a parliamentary question that the vehicles did not conform to South African standards for the transportation of patients.
Guest: Prof Jonny Myers
Noah Schermbrucker from the group Peoples Environmental Planning
The recent report by the Auditor-General has revealed a shocking state of affairs with billions of rands spent in fruitless and wasteful expenditure, a lack of oversight and accountability coupled with weak project management and vacancies in key positions across hundreds of municipalities.
Wendy Alberts | CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa