Books with John Maytham

Estelle Ellis | Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen



It seems the Eastern Cape Health dept ended up with the scooter ambulances after an attempt to buy 100 23-seater buses to be used as mobile clinics failed due to an outstanding bill of R313m owed to Government Fleet Management Services.

Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, who has come under fire for the project, originally said the scooters were useful in the provision of primary healthcare but has backtracked on that statement after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed in a written answer to a parliamentary question that the vehicles did not conform to South African standards for the transportation of patients.

