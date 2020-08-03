Zimbabwe - is it time for SADC to break ties?

Douglas Coltart



Jamie Mighti, an independent political analyst and social commentator, in an opinion piece on News24 today says it is time for SADC to stop turning a blind eye to what is going on in Zimbabwe where he says the government is willing to do anything to hold onto to power. We get the view of Zimbabwean human rights lawyer, Doug Coltart.