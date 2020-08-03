Book: Autopsy by Ryan Blumenthal

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:45
Cycling reimagined during Covid-19
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ciska du Plessis Austin - President at Cycling South Africa
Guests
Ciska du Plessis Austin - President at Cycling South Africa
Today at 05:10
A call on public representatives to consider pay cuts
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Narend Singh - Chief Whip at Inkatha Freedom Party
Guests
Narend Singh - Chief Whip at Inkatha Freedom Party
Today at 05:50
From the continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya - Editor at Africa.com
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya - Editor at Africa.com
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
NB: It's organ donor month
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Fawn Rogers
Guests
Fawn Rogers
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Mortgage originator goes truly digital
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrea Tucker - Director of Mortgage Me
Guests
Andrea Tucker - Director of Mortgage Me
Today at 07:07
State targeting Zimbabwe journalists and abducting opponents
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tabani Moyo - Misa Zimbabwe
Guests
Tabani Moyo - Misa Zimbabwe
Today at 07:20
Electricity prices going up by 15%? Not so fast...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tygue Theron - Commercial Head at Energy Partners Intelligence.
Guests
Tygue Theron - Commercial Head at Energy Partners Intelligence.
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Eskom and SIU's R4billion Gupta legal battle
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha- Eskom Spokesperson
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha- Eskom Spokesperson
Today at 08:21
How to Facebook Marketplace
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Vicki Sleet - Blogger at Iwantthat.co.za.
Guests
Vicki Sleet - Blogger at Iwantthat.co.za.
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
UCT GSB Feature -Employees wellness for Millennials and Gen Z
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 15:40
New plans for CNA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Benjamin Trisk - CEO at CNA
Guests
Benjamin Trisk - CEO at CNA
Today at 17:20
New 90-minute test for Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wolfgang Preiser
Guests
Wolfgang Preiser
