Two oldest District Six restitution claimants pass away

Today at 04:45
Cycling reimagined during Covid-19
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ciska du Plessis Austin - President at Cycling South Africa
Today at 05:10
A call on public representatives to consider pay cuts
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Narend Singh - Chief Whip at Inkatha Freedom Party
Today at 05:50
From the continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya - Editor at Africa.com
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
NB: It's organ donor month
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Fawn Rogers
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Mortgage originator goes truly digital
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrea Tucker - Director of Mortgage Me
Today at 07:07
State targeting Zimbabwe journalists and abducting opponents
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tabani Moyo - Misa Zimbabwe
Today at 07:20
Electricity prices going up by 15%? Not so fast...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tygue Theron - Commercial Head at Energy Partners Intelligence.
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Eskom and SIU's R4billion Gupta legal battle
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha- Eskom Spokesperson
Today at 08:21
How to Facebook Marketplace
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Vicki Sleet - Blogger at Iwantthat.co.za.
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
UCT GSB Feature -Employees wellness for Millennials and Gen Z
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 15:40
New plans for CNA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Benjamin Trisk - CEO at CNA
Today at 17:20
New 90-minute test for Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wolfgang Preiser
Latest Local
We need better alcohol controls when the ban is lifted, says Dr Glenda Gray SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) president and CEO Dr Glenda Gray says the government should consider lifting the alcohol ban w... 3 August 2020 6:52 PM
Schools allowed to phase in more grades if they notify to HOD - MEC Schäfer Schools are now officially allowed to deviate from the academic calendar to bring back more grades ahead of time, says Education M... 3 August 2020 6:16 PM
Here's how much more you'll be paying for fuel come Wednesday South African fuel prices are set to rise on Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed. 3 August 2020 3:43 PM
View all Local
Eskom want its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh (etc) and the Guptas The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa. 3 August 2020 6:27 PM
Zim govt 'clamps down on dissent' after Covid corruption exposés spark protests Zimbabwe is making international headlines as authorities arrest citizens for protesting against alleged corruption by the governm... 3 August 2020 5:13 PM
Attempting to profit from Covid pandemic is the action of scavengers - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Covid-19 pandemic is a turning point in the fight against corruption. 3 August 2020 2:58 PM
View all Politics
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
View all Business
Sam Cowen: Book on Parktown Boys abuse uncovers horror caused by code of silence Broadcaster and author Sam Cowen says her book 'Brutal School Ties' is a story about the devastating impact of a code of silence. 2 August 2020 12:18 PM
Does it sound too good to be true? 7 signs that it's a dodgy get-rich-quick scam Consumers have been warned to look out for a rise in Ponzi and pyramid schemes as South Africa faces worsening economic conditions... 1 August 2020 11:38 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 31 July 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 31 July 2020 5:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope. 31 July 2020 12:26 PM
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
View all World
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
Zim govt 'clamps down on dissent' after Covid corruption exposés spark protests Zimbabwe is making international headlines as authorities arrest citizens for protesting against alleged corruption by the governm... 3 August 2020 5:13 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
View all Africa
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
Eskom want its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh (etc) and the Guptas The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa. 3 August 2020 6:27 PM
View all Opinion

The John Maytham Show
Two oldest District Six restitution claimants pass away

Two oldest District Six restitution claimants pass away

3 August 2020 6:13 PM

Guest: Wardah Wilkinson


How to beat Covid tender corruption

3 August 2020 6:07 PM

Karam Singh | Head of legal and investigations  at Corruption Watch 

Corruption Watch says it believes South Africa can beat Covid corruption by proactively publishing information about procurement contracts.  We speak to its Head of Legal and Investigations.

Panyaza Lesufi laments ANC being ridiculed on social media

3 August 2020 5:26 PM

Adriaan Basson

Anti-Discrimination Collective calls for SACS School Governing Body to be disbanded.

3 August 2020 4:35 PM

Alexander McLeod

The SACS Anti-Discrimination Collective says discrimination at the school has been ongoing since South Africa’s democratic elections in 1994.  It is now calling for the current SACS governing body to be disbanded, saying it failed to uphold an agreement for the establishment of a multi-stakeholder committee made up of current parents, learners, educators and old boys to address discrimination.  We speak to a member of the collective, Alexander McLeod.

Scientist says we need to rethink alcohol ban

3 August 2020 4:21 PM

Dr Glenda Gray

Dr Glenda Gray, president and CEO of the SA Medical Research Council, has called on the government to review its ban on the sale of alcohol.  She says it will result in huge job losses and entrench the illegal trade in booze.

New education regulations published

3 August 2020 4:01 PM

Debbie Schafer | MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government

Book: Autopsy by Ryan Blumenthal

3 August 2020 3:55 PM

Ryan Blumenthal

We speak to Ryan Blumenthal about his book "Autopsy" in which he discusses the lessons he learnt as a rookie forensic pathologist, as well as some of the most unusual cases he’s encountered

Zimbabwe - is it time for SADC to break ties?

3 August 2020 3:34 PM

Douglas Coltart

Jamie Mighti, an independent political analyst and social commentator, in an opinion piece on News24 today says it is time for SADC to stop turning a blind eye to what is going on in Zimbabwe where he says the government is willing to do anything to hold onto to power.  We get the view of Zimbabwean human rights lawyer, Doug Coltart.

Are we fighting a losing battle against crime?

3 August 2020 3:25 PM

David Bruce

We speak to David Bruce, independent researcher specialising in policing and public security, about his view that despite transformation, the SA police service remains unresponsive to South African's big crime concerns, and his belief that SAPS is not accurately analysing the crime situation.

Distell CEO Richard Ruston

31 July 2020 6:04 PM

Richard Rushton  | Group CEO at Distell

Distel is part of the coalition comprising The National Liquor Traders Council, the Liquor Traders Association, the SA Liquor Brand Owners Association, Sisonke, SAB, Diageo, Heineken SA, Pernod Ricard SAmand Wines of SA who launched a movement #SaveMyLivelihood.

