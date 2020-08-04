Improved port operations

Guest Solly Fourie
The Western Cape minister for Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, says he welcomes improved operations at the Port of Cape Town. He believes the efficient running of the port is critical to the province’s economic recovery and growth. Operational challenges were heightened during the Covid-19 pandemic and he says this resulted in 3
Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government
The Western Cape government says lifestyle audits of its cabinet members has revealed no conflicts of interest. Premier Alan Winde says the final report shows that all members and their spouses live a lifestyle in line with their income. The audit was conducted by Nexus Forensic Services, an independent contractor.
Guest: Neil Powell
The Springbok Sevens are due to start training in Stellenbosch from next Tuesday. Coach Neil Powell says he believes his squad’s return will not only boost the Blitzbok players on a physical level but will also give them a mental boost. They are due to undergo COVID-19 testing on Thursday as part of the return to play protocols. We speak to Neil Powell about the team
Benjamin Trisk | CEO at CNA
We speak to CNA CEO Benjamin Trisk who says he expects sales in stationary to pick up only when schools reopen in January next year. He is a shareholder in Astoria Investments that bought the 120-year-old chain from Edcon for R1 in February. Edcon went into business rescue two months later.
Pieter Du Toit | Assistant Editor at News24
Power utility Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit yesterday issued summonses in the North Gauteng High Court to recover funds including from former executives, board members and members of the Gupta family and their associates. The claim for damages relates to the recovery of about R3.8 billion diverted illegally from Eskom. We speak to News24 deputy news editor, Pieter du Toit about the story.
Guest: Wardah WilkinsonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Karam Singh | Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch
Corruption Watch says it believes South Africa can beat Covid corruption by proactively publishing information about procurement contracts. We speak to its Head of Legal and Investigations.
Adriaan BassonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Alexander McLeod
The SACS Anti-Discrimination Collective says discrimination at the school has been ongoing since South Africa’s democratic elections in 1994. It is now calling for the current SACS governing body to be disbanded, saying it failed to uphold an agreement for the establishment of a multi-stakeholder committee made up of current parents, learners, educators and old boys to address discrimination. We speak to a member of the collective, Alexander McLeod.
Dr Glenda Gray
Dr Glenda Gray, president and CEO of the SA Medical Research Council, has called on the government to review its ban on the sale of alcohol. She says it will result in huge job losses and entrench the illegal trade in booze.