Could authorities do more to pick up on pyramid schemes earlier?

Guest: Wolfgang Preiser



The BBC is reporting that new 90-minute tests that can detect the coronavirus and flu are to be rolled out in care homes and laboratories in the UK from next week. The British government says the swab and DNA tests will help distinguish between Covid-19 and other seasonal illnesses. Currently, three quarters of test results in that country are returned within 24 hours. We speak to Prof Wolfgang Preiser about the test.

