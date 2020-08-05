Covid-19: Countries led by women doing better

Telita Snyckers | Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits



Business Insider ran a story saying that given the amount of cigarettes South Africa is exporting to Namibia, it should be flooded with them. But anecdotal evidence suggests there is a shortage. Former SARS lawyer and executive, Telita Snyckers, who is also author of the book "Dirty Tobacco", says it is strange if Namibians can't find South African brands. She adds that in May, local manufacturers exported the highest volume of cigarettes since 2017, including to Mali and Lesotho. We speak to her about the situation.

