Covid-19: Countries led by women doing better

Latest Local
'Cigarettes supposedly exported to Namibia are being sold on SA's black market' Former SARS lawyer Telita Snyckers has a theory about why Namibians are struggling to get hold of their preferred SA-made cigarett... 5 August 2020 6:15 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks SANParks says national parks will reopen for overnight stays from next week Friday onwards. 5 August 2020 3:25 PM
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted "If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore. 5 August 2020 1:15 PM
How to change boys' perception of what it means to be 'a real man' Refilwe speaks to professors Malose Langa and Kopano Ratele about masculinity and raising upstanding men. 5 August 2020 9:52 AM
[WATCH] Minister Mkhize Covid-19 update 'we're not out of the woods yet' On Wednesday morning Health Minister Zweli Mkhize delivered an update on the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa. 5 August 2020 7:21 AM
JSE closes at highest level for 2020 with surge in demand (mid-pandemic!) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Johannesburg Stock Exchange boss, Leila Fourie. 5 August 2020 6:49 PM
Premier Winde grilled about why consortium got big share of WC govt's PPE tender Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has denied any suggestions that the provincial government awards its PPE contracts to suppliers wi... 5 August 2020 1:12 PM
Get cash for your old Samsung, iPhone. Flip Phone collects, pays out instantly You can also buy inexpensive, certified pre-owned phones. Kieno Kammies talks to Flip Phone founder Conor Copas. 5 August 2020 11:59 AM
Easy steps to making craft beer quickly, safely and legally at home Breweries in SA can't sell beer but they can sell wort, a key part of the normal beer-making process. Here's how it works. 5 August 2020 8:58 AM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
Digital mortgage originator Mortgage Me ensures you get the lowest interest rate Everything is done electronically – you never have to leave your home, says Mortgage Me’s Andrea Tucker. 4 August 2020 12:59 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
Eyewitness describes Beirut blast: 'My building started shaking kilometres away' Lester Kiewit speaks to two people in Beirut Nathalie Bucher and Sana Nehmedescribe about what happened. 5 August 2020 1:21 PM
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state’s brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA. 5 August 2020 9:37 AM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted "If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore. 5 August 2020 1:15 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
'Electricity price hike of 10% to 15% coming – whether Nersa appeals or not' Eskom debt servicing costs are "running wild", says Tygue Theron. Increased taxes or tariffs – either way, you and I will pay. 4 August 2020 9:06 AM
The John Maytham Show
Covid-19: Countries led by women doing better

Covid-19: Countries led by women doing better

5 August 2020 4:17 PM

Melanie Verwoerd | Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist

We speak to former MP and independent political analyst, Melanie Verwoerd, about her article on News24 suggesting that countries with women leaders are doing better at getting through the Covid-19 pandemic.


Madiba shirt factory making masks

5 August 2020 6:26 PM

Guest: Dylan Rothschild

National Ventilator Project

5 August 2020 5:36 PM

Guest: Justin Jonas | Project Scientist & Engineer 

We speak to Justin Jonas, the technical advisor for the NVP and chief technologist at SARAO which has been mandated by DTI to run the National Ventilator Project.  Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel has said that more than 20,000 South African-built ventilators will be rolled out to meet the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Organisations say school nutrition rollout plans are full of holes

5 August 2020 5:25 PM

Tendai Mafuma is Section 27's legal researcher and the organisation's main research lead on the case

Equal Education, Equal Education Law Centre and Section 27 issues a joint media statement today saying the the school nutrition programme rollout plans filed by education MECs are full of holes, and they plan to write to Minister Angie Motshekga, asking her to fix hers. We speak to Tendai Mafuma, Section 27's legal researcher and the organisation's main research lead on the case.

Covid-free fitness pods

5 August 2020 5:20 PM

Guest: Schuyler Vorster

As gyms remain closed, we speak to Schuyler Vorster, CEO of the Ideas Cartel Group CEO, Schuyler Vorster, who has started converting Cape Town-based co-working spaces into glass-sealed COVID-19 free fitness pods. 

Vulnerable students and learners struggle to get basic necessities

5 August 2020 4:37 PM

Guest: James Donald

 

Senior NPA officials who lied are still employed

5 August 2020 4:23 PM

Guest: Jacques Pauw

We speak to veteran journalist Jacques Pauw, about his piece in the Daily Maverick today in which he says that despite a report showing top National Prosecuting Authorities gave false evidence implicating former senior Hawk, Johan Booysen, and his men in murder and a host of other crimes, the officials are still in their jobs.

Book: "The Pink Line" by Mark Gevisser

5 August 2020 3:57 PM

Guest: Mark Gevisser

We speak to Mark Gevisser about his book "The Pink Line.  Journeys Across the World's Queer Frontiers" which is being launched today.

Namibia's missing cigarettes

5 August 2020 3:39 PM

Telita Snyckers | Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits

Business Insider ran a story saying that given the amount of cigarettes South Africa is exporting to Namibia, it should be flooded with them. But anecdotal evidence suggests there is a shortage.  Former SARS lawyer and executive, Telita Snyckers, who is also author of the book "Dirty Tobacco", says it is strange if Namibians can't find South African brands. She adds that in May, local manufacturers exported the highest volume of cigarettes since 2017, including to Mali and Lesotho.  We speak to her about the situation.

Are there any dodgy lottery grantees

5 August 2020 3:24 PM

Guest: Raymond Joseph

Independent investigative journalist, Ray Joseph, who has been looking into the allocation of lottery money for the not-for-profit news agency, GroundUp, tells us what he has found, including what he describes as "some seriously dodgy-looking multimillion rand grants".

