Madiba shirt factory making masks

We speak to Justin Jonas, the technical advisor for the NVP and chief technologist at SARAO which has been mandated by DTI to run the National Ventilator Project. Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel has said that more than 20,000 South African-built ventilators will be rolled out to meet the surge in Covid-19 cases.
Tendai Mafuma is Section 27's legal researcher and the organisation's main research lead on the case
Equal Education, Equal Education Law Centre and Section 27 issues a joint media statement today saying the the school nutrition programme rollout plans filed by education MECs are full of holes, and they plan to write to Minister Angie Motshekga, asking her to fix hers. We speak to Tendai Mafuma, Section 27's legal researcher and the organisation's main research lead on the case.
As gyms remain closed, we speak to Schuyler Vorster, CEO of the Ideas Cartel Group CEO, Schuyler Vorster, who has started converting Cape Town-based co-working spaces into glass-sealed COVID-19 free fitness pods.
We speak to veteran journalist Jacques Pauw, about his piece in the Daily Maverick today in which he says that despite a report showing top National Prosecuting Authorities gave false evidence implicating former senior Hawk, Johan Booysen, and his men in murder and a host of other crimes, the officials are still in their jobs.
Melanie Verwoerd | Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist
We speak to former MP and independent political analyst, Melanie Verwoerd, about her article on News24 suggesting that countries with women leaders are doing better at getting through the Covid-19 pandemic.
We speak to Mark Gevisser about his book "The Pink Line. Journeys Across the World's Queer Frontiers" which is being launched today.
Telita Snyckers | Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits
Business Insider ran a story saying that given the amount of cigarettes South Africa is exporting to Namibia, it should be flooded with them. But anecdotal evidence suggests there is a shortage. Former SARS lawyer and executive, Telita Snyckers, who is also author of the book "Dirty Tobacco", says it is strange if Namibians can't find South African brands. She adds that in May, local manufacturers exported the highest volume of cigarettes since 2017, including to Mali and Lesotho. We speak to her about the situation.
Independent investigative journalist, Ray Joseph, who has been looking into the allocation of lottery money for the not-for-profit news agency, GroundUp, tells us what he has found, including what he describes as "some seriously dodgy-looking multimillion rand grants".