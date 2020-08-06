Poaching in Kleinmond area

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
Khaya Sithole says we're doing transformation wrong
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Sithole
Today at 16:10
Update on the situation in Lebanon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paula Slier
Today at 16:20
Calls for urgent intervention in Cape Town deeds office
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stefan le Roux - Member of the Cape Town Attorneys' Association and Partner at Glyn Marais
Today at 16:55
PLAAS: Women in informal work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Refiloe Joala
Today at 17:05
Ongoing trouble along the West Coast
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Nissen
Today at 17:20
Cosatu wants crackdown on procurement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
Today at 17:46
Instagram rolls out TikTok clone
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Today at 18:09
MTN throws in the towel in the Middle East
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 18:39
Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) will challenge the alcohol ban in court and former Shoprite CEO Whitey Basson has joined them
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Whitey Basson - Former CEO at Shoprite
Today at 19:08
At last, some good news as citrus sector expects record export season to the US
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Justin Chadwick - CEO at Citrus Growers Association
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa? Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour. 6 August 2020 3:42 PM
Cape Town wants to know why more and more homeless people refuse assistance "Homelessness is increasing," says Zahid Badroodien of the City of Cape Town. "We provide assistance but ever more people refuse." 6 August 2020 3:31 PM
Here's when and where you're most likely to be hijacked in South Africa According to Tracker SA's crime data recorded between July 2019 and June 2020, hijackings are on the rise across the country... 6 August 2020 2:56 PM
Despairing wine farmers to battle Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in court on 18 August "It’s not rational to allow packed taxis, but not a glass of wine in a controlled environment," says Francois Rossouw. 6 August 2020 2:30 PM
A R3.8bn civil claim against a 'rouge gallery', but no criminal charges yet...? Eskom and the SIU want to recoup R3.8 billion lost to corruption from former Eskom execs and members of the Gupta family. 6 August 2020 2:16 PM
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' “This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car! Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Note20 smartphone, goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August as Kieno Kammies finds out... 6 August 2020 12:32 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks SANParks says national parks will reopen for overnight stays from next week Friday onwards. 5 August 2020 3:25 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa? Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour. 6 August 2020 3:42 PM
Gift of the Givers gathers donations for Lebanon victims Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers Imtiaz Sooliman says cash will be most beneficial for Beirut . 6 August 2020 1:36 PM
In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car! Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Note20 smartphone, goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August as Kieno Kammies finds out... 6 August 2020 12:32 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state’s brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA. 5 August 2020 9:37 AM
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' “This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Poaching in Kleinmond area

Poaching in Kleinmond area

6 August 2020 3:40 PM

Guest: Nkosinathi Dana

There has been tension in the Betty's Bay and Kleinmond area between locals and poachers which boiled over last week when one resident alleged pointed a shotgun at a person they believed was a poacher.  We speak to Nkosinathi Dana, Chief Director of Monitoring, Compliance and Surveillance, Fisheries Management Branch , Department of Environment , Forestry and Fisheries about the situation in the area.


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Madiba shirt factory making masks

5 August 2020 6:26 PM

Guest: Dylan Rothschild

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Ventilator Project

5 August 2020 5:36 PM

Guest: Justin Jonas | Project Scientist & Engineer 

We speak to Justin Jonas, the technical advisor for the NVP and chief technologist at SARAO which has been mandated by DTI to run the National Ventilator Project.  Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel has said that more than 20,000 South African-built ventilators will be rolled out to meet the surge in Covid-19 cases.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Organisations say school nutrition rollout plans are full of holes

5 August 2020 5:25 PM

Tendai Mafuma is Section 27's legal researcher and the organisation's main research lead on the case

Equal Education, Equal Education Law Centre and Section 27 issues a joint media statement today saying the the school nutrition programme rollout plans filed by education MECs are full of holes, and they plan to write to Minister Angie Motshekga, asking her to fix hers. We speak to Tendai Mafuma, Section 27's legal researcher and the organisation's main research lead on the case.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-free fitness pods

5 August 2020 5:20 PM

Guest: Schuyler Vorster

As gyms remain closed, we speak to Schuyler Vorster, CEO of the Ideas Cartel Group CEO, Schuyler Vorster, who has started converting Cape Town-based co-working spaces into glass-sealed COVID-19 free fitness pods. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Vulnerable students and learners struggle to get basic necessities

5 August 2020 4:37 PM

Guest: James Donald

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Senior NPA officials who lied are still employed

5 August 2020 4:23 PM

Guest: Jacques Pauw

We speak to veteran journalist Jacques Pauw, about his piece in the Daily Maverick today in which he says that despite a report showing top National Prosecuting Authorities gave false evidence implicating former senior Hawk, Johan Booysen, and his men in murder and a host of other crimes, the officials are still in their jobs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19: Countries led by women doing better

5 August 2020 4:17 PM

Melanie Verwoerd | Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist

We speak to former MP and independent political analyst, Melanie Verwoerd, about her article on News24 suggesting that countries with women leaders are doing better at getting through the Covid-19 pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book: "The Pink Line" by Mark Gevisser

5 August 2020 3:57 PM

Guest: Mark Gevisser

We speak to Mark Gevisser about his book "The Pink Line.  Journeys Across the World's Queer Frontiers" which is being launched today.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Namibia's missing cigarettes

5 August 2020 3:39 PM

Telita Snyckers | Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits

Business Insider ran a story saying that given the amount of cigarettes South Africa is exporting to Namibia, it should be flooded with them. But anecdotal evidence suggests there is a shortage.  Former SARS lawyer and executive, Telita Snyckers, who is also author of the book "Dirty Tobacco", says it is strange if Namibians can't find South African brands. She adds that in May, local manufacturers exported the highest volume of cigarettes since 2017, including to Mali and Lesotho.  We speak to her about the situation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

