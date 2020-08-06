Khaya Sithole says we're doing transformation wrong

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
CT Deeds Office could be dragged back to court over repeated closures The Cape Town Attorneys Association (CTAA) says the Cape Town Deeds Office has failed to comply with a court ruling ordering it to... 6 August 2020 6:49 PM
Fisheries Dept denies losing its grip on abalone poaching along Overberg coast The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) has denied allegations that abalone poachers operate with impunity in... 6 August 2020 5:03 PM
How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa? Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour. 6 August 2020 3:42 PM
Despairing wine farmers to battle Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in court on 18 August "It's not rational to allow packed taxis, but not a glass of wine in a controlled environment," says Francois Rossouw. 6 August 2020 2:30 PM
A R3.8bn civil claim against a 'rouge gallery', but no criminal charges yet...? Eskom and the SIU want to recoup R3.8 billion lost to corruption from former Eskom execs and members of the Gupta family. 6 August 2020 2:16 PM
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' "This is good stuff," says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car! Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Note20 smartphone, goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August as Kieno Kammies finds out... 6 August 2020 12:32 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks SANParks says national parks will reopen for overnight stays from next week Friday onwards. 5 August 2020 3:25 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It's fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World's Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa? Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour. 6 August 2020 3:42 PM
Gift of the Givers gathers donations for Lebanon victims Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers Imtiaz Sooliman says cash will be most beneficial for Beirut . 6 August 2020 1:36 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state's brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA. 5 August 2020 9:37 AM
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' "This is good stuff," says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
Khaya Sithole says we're doing transformation wrong

Khaya Sithole says we're doing transformation wrong

6 August 2020 4:04 PM

Guest: Khaya Sithole

Accountant, academic and activist, Khaya Sithole, wrote on News24 today that he believes we are going about transformation the wrong way. He says regulation is the most effective when it follows a model of compliance incentives for participants in the market  which balance the costs of compliance, while providing leeway for corrective enforcement.  And this, he says, means that a crackdown on non-compliant companies may achieve very little. 


Instagram rolls out TikTok clone

6 August 2020 6:09 PM

Guest: Bryan Turner | Data analyst at World Wide Worx

Cosatu wants crackdown on procurement

6 August 2020 5:40 PM

Matthew Parks | Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU

Update on the situation in Lebanon

6 August 2020 5:05 PM

Guest: Paula Slier

As the death toll continues to rise in Lebanon following a massive explosion in the city's port on Tuesday, the government has given investigators just four days to determine who is responsible for the the devastating blast. The provisional death toll stands at 137,  with dozens missing and 5,000 wounded.  It's estimated that some 300,000 people may be homeless because damage to the city. We speak to our Middle East correspondent, Paula Slier, for an update.

Calls for urgent intervention in Cape Town deeds office

6 August 2020 4:34 PM

Stefan le Roux | Member of the Cape Town Attorneys' Association and Partner at Glyn Marais

Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, has called on the national Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform, Thoko Didiza, to intervene urgently intervene to ensure officials at the Cape Town deeds offices follow the necessary Covid-19 safety protocols. We speak to Stefan le Roux, a partner at Glyn Marais and member of the CT Attorney's Association to get his view on the situation.

Plan B with Rebecca

6 August 2020 3:56 PM

Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

A look at stories in the news with Daily Maverick journalist, Rebecca Davies.

 

Poaching in Kleinmond area

6 August 2020 3:40 PM

Guest: Nkosinathi Dana

There has been tension in the Betty's Bay and Kleinmond area between locals and poachers which boiled over last week when one resident alleged pointed a shotgun at a person they believed was a poacher.  We speak to Nkosinathi Dana, Chief Director of Monitoring, Compliance and Surveillance, Fisheries Management Branch , Department of Environment , Forestry and Fisheries about the situation in the area.

Madiba shirt factory making masks

5 August 2020 6:26 PM

Guest: Dylan Rothschild

National Ventilator Project

5 August 2020 5:36 PM

Guest: Justin Jonas | Project Scientist & Engineer 

We speak to Justin Jonas, the technical advisor for the NVP and chief technologist at SARAO which has been mandated by DTI to run the National Ventilator Project.  Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel has said that more than 20,000 South African-built ventilators will be rolled out to meet the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Organisations say school nutrition rollout plans are full of holes

5 August 2020 5:25 PM

Tendai Mafuma is Section 27's legal researcher and the organisation's main research lead on the case

Equal Education, Equal Education Law Centre and Section 27 issues a joint media statement today saying the the school nutrition programme rollout plans filed by education MECs are full of holes, and they plan to write to Minister Angie Motshekga, asking her to fix hers. We speak to Tendai Mafuma, Section 27's legal researcher and the organisation's main research lead on the case.

Trending

'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast'

Local Opinion Politics

Cape Town wants to know why more and more homeless people refuse assistance

Local

Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024

Politics Business Opinion Elections

EWN Highlights

Global recovery will come faster if COVID vaccine available to all - WHO chief

6 August 2020 6:19 PM

UK colonialist Rhodes has fallen in his home town as museum changes its name

6 August 2020 5:50 PM

KZN likely to overtake Gauteng as SA’s COVID-19 epicentre - Mkhize

6 August 2020 5:40 PM

