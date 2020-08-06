Update on the situation in Lebanon

Guest: Paula Slier



As the death toll continues to rise in Lebanon following a massive explosion in the city's port on Tuesday, the government has given investigators just four days to determine who is responsible for the the devastating blast. The provisional death toll stands at 137, with dozens missing and 5,000 wounded. It's estimated that some 300,000 people may be homeless because damage to the city. We speak to our Middle East correspondent, Paula Slier, for an update.