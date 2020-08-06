Update on the situation in Lebanon

Guest: Paula Slier
As the death toll continues to rise in Lebanon following a massive explosion in the city's port on Tuesday, the government has given investigators just four days to determine who is responsible for the the devastating blast. The provisional death toll stands at 137, with dozens missing and 5,000 wounded. It's estimated that some 300,000 people may be homeless because damage to the city. We speak to our Middle East correspondent, Paula Slier, for an update.
Guest: Bryan Turner | Data analyst at World Wide WorxLISTEN TO PODCAST
Matthew Parks | Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATULISTEN TO PODCAST
Stefan le Roux | Member of the Cape Town Attorneys' Association and Partner at Glyn Marais
Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, has called on the national Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform, Thoko Didiza, to intervene urgently intervene to ensure officials at the Cape Town deeds offices follow the necessary Covid-19 safety protocols. We speak to Stefan le Roux, a partner at Glyn Marais and member of the CT Attorney's Association to get his view on the situation.
Guest: Khaya Sithole
Accountant, academic and activist, Khaya Sithole, wrote on News24 today that he believes we are going about transformation the wrong way. He says regulation is the most effective when it follows a model of compliance incentives for participants in the market which balance the costs of compliance, while providing leeway for corrective enforcement. And this, he says, means that a crackdown on non-compliant companies may achieve very little.
Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
A look at stories in the news with Daily Maverick journalist, Rebecca Davies.
Guest: Nkosinathi Dana
There has been tension in the Betty's Bay and Kleinmond area between locals and poachers which boiled over last week when one resident alleged pointed a shotgun at a person they believed was a poacher. We speak to Nkosinathi Dana, Chief Director of Monitoring, Compliance and Surveillance, Fisheries Management Branch , Department of Environment , Forestry and Fisheries about the situation in the area.
Guest: Dylan RothschildLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Justin Jonas | Project Scientist & Engineer
We speak to Justin Jonas, the technical advisor for the NVP and chief technologist at SARAO which has been mandated by DTI to run the National Ventilator Project. Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel has said that more than 20,000 South African-built ventilators will be rolled out to meet the surge in Covid-19 cases.
Tendai Mafuma is Section 27's legal researcher and the organisation's main research lead on the case
Equal Education, Equal Education Law Centre and Section 27 issues a joint media statement today saying the the school nutrition programme rollout plans filed by education MECs are full of holes, and they plan to write to Minister Angie Motshekga, asking her to fix hers. We speak to Tendai Mafuma, Section 27's legal researcher and the organisation's main research lead on the case.