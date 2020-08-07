South Africa to send special envoys to Zimbabwe

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
Judgement reserved in BATSA case against the government
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Evans
Today at 16:20
Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Amy Foundation duvet drive
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aviva Pelham - Vocalist at ...
Today at 16:55
Freshlygrounds' Zolani Mahola
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zolani Mahola
Today at 17:05
ConCourt dismisses Zuma's bid to overturn high court ruling in Hanekom defamation case
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Derek Hanekom - Minister Of Tourism at ...
Today at 17:20
Rugby
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:46
Music: Lee Thomson Quartet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lee Thomson
Today at 18:09
Trump, China, Tencent and Naspers - how it is affecting your pension
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Philip Short - Market Analyst at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Dining at home in luxury
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Gaag - Head Chef at La Colombe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Provincial leaders discuss possibility of exempting Western Cape from booze ban Premier Alan Winde has been locked in a meeting with his provincial Cabinet discussing a differentiated approach to the alcohol ba... 7 August 2020 3:29 PM
Cops link case of severed head in septic tank with burnt body and 19 firearms "The case is complicated," says Brigadier Mathapelo Peters. "I think 'bizarre' is the appropriate description." 7 August 2020 1:59 PM
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association "Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch. 7 August 2020 12:57 PM
'Zimbabweans sceptical as past envoys in Mbeki, Mugabe era used as a whitewash' Human rights lawyer in Zimbabwe Douglas Coultart says hopefully the envoy will take a positive stance for the people of Zimbabwe. 7 August 2020 1:37 PM
Covid-19 committee to gauge and report 'systemic flaws' in govt procurement The inter-ministerial committee appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to assess the trends linked to Covid-19 tenders... 7 August 2020 1:19 PM
SA media groups pressure SA govt to intervene in Zimbabwe's attack on journos Media Monitoring South Africa, along with a number of other freedom of expression groups wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa. 7 August 2020 12:50 PM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol' Thabane Zulu (former DG, Human Settlements) reluctantly testified before the Zondo commission on Thursday, says eNCA’s Erin Bates. 7 August 2020 10:25 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa? Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour. 6 August 2020 3:42 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state’s brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA. 5 August 2020 9:37 AM
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association "Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch. 7 August 2020 12:57 PM
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' “This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
South Africa to send special envoys to Zimbabwe

South Africa to send special envoys to Zimbabwe

7 August 2020 3:36 PM

Guest: Peter Fabricius

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed two Special Envoys to Zimbabwe in a bid to help it out of its downward political and economic spiral.  Former cabinet minister, Sydney Mufamadi, and former parliamentary speaker, Baleka Mbete, will travel to Harare shortly to determine how South Africa can assist.  We speak to Peter Fabricius, an Africa correspondent for the Daily Maverick and a consultant to the ISS.


Luxury sector travel wants the borders open

7 August 2020 3:57 PM

Guest: Allie Hunt

Allie Hunt, the owner of Inspirational Places, owner of Inspirational Places, a marketing company for privately-owned hotels and game lodges, says that although it is a huge relief that domestic leisure is now open, the luxury sector really needs the country's border to be opened in order for the industry to take off again.

Instagram rolls out TikTok clone

6 August 2020 6:09 PM

Guest: Bryan Turner | Data analyst at World Wide Worx

Cosatu wants crackdown on procurement

6 August 2020 5:40 PM

Matthew Parks | Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU

Update on the situation in Lebanon

6 August 2020 5:05 PM

Guest: Paula Slier

As the death toll continues to rise in Lebanon following a massive explosion in the city's port on Tuesday, the government has given investigators just four days to determine who is responsible for the the devastating blast. The provisional death toll stands at 137,  with dozens missing and 5,000 wounded.  It's estimated that some 300,000 people may be homeless because damage to the city. We speak to our Middle East correspondent, Paula Slier, for an update.

Calls for urgent intervention in Cape Town deeds office

6 August 2020 4:34 PM

Stefan le Roux | Member of the Cape Town Attorneys' Association and Partner at Glyn Marais

Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, has called on the national Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform, Thoko Didiza, to intervene urgently intervene to ensure officials at the Cape Town deeds offices follow the necessary Covid-19 safety protocols. We speak to Stefan le Roux, a partner at Glyn Marais and member of the CT Attorney's Association to get his view on the situation.

Khaya Sithole says we're doing transformation wrong

6 August 2020 4:04 PM

Guest: Khaya Sithole

Accountant, academic and activist, Khaya Sithole, wrote on News24 today that he believes we are going about transformation the wrong way. He says regulation is the most effective when it follows a model of compliance incentives for participants in the market  which balance the costs of compliance, while providing leeway for corrective enforcement.  And this, he says, means that a crackdown on non-compliant companies may achieve very little. 

Plan B with Rebecca

6 August 2020 3:56 PM

Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

A look at stories in the news with Daily Maverick journalist, Rebecca Davies.

 

Poaching in Kleinmond area

6 August 2020 3:40 PM

Guest: Nkosinathi Dana

There has been tension in the Betty's Bay and Kleinmond area between locals and poachers which boiled over last week when one resident alleged pointed a shotgun at a person they believed was a poacher.  We speak to Nkosinathi Dana, Chief Director of Monitoring, Compliance and Surveillance, Fisheries Management Branch , Department of Environment , Forestry and Fisheries about the situation in the area.

Madiba shirt factory making masks

5 August 2020 6:26 PM

Guest: Dylan Rothschild

Trending

'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol'

Local Business Politics

Cops link case of severed head in septic tank with burnt body and 19 firearms

Local

Cape Town woman (63) recovers from Covid-19 after 69-day hospital stay

Local

EWN Highlights

Mokgoro commits to giving IMC consolidated COVID-19 procurement report by Friday

7 August 2020 3:49 PM

Health Minister Mkhize explains SA low COVID-19 mortality rate

7 August 2020 3:44 PM

Police arrest 'Not in My Name' activist at Zim solidarity picket in Pretoria

7 August 2020 3:28 PM

