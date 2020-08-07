Automobile Association launches AA Connected Car

Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association



The Automobile Association has launched something called the AA Connected Car which is a combination of hardware and software that can be used by motorists to provide them with information on their driving behaviour and vehicle performance. It can be used not only by individual drivers but also fleet managers, and the data will be easily accessible online via desktop or mobile devices. We speak to the AA's spokesperson, Layton Beard, about the new product.