Judgement reserved in BATSA case against the government

Guest: Michael Evans



Judgment has been reserved in the case between British American Tobacco South Africa and the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department over the contentious ban of the sale of tobacco under Covid-19 regulations. BATSA has taken the government to court in a bid to have the restriction lifted, arguing that it infringes on citizen's constitutional rights. The judges presiding over the case will now consider submissions presented to them before delivering judgment. We speak to Michael Evans, the lawyer representing BATSA and others in the case.