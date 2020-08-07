John Dobson | Western Province Coach
Guest: Aviva Pelham | Vocalist
We speak to former opera singer, Aviva Pelham, a big supporter of the Amy Foundation (previously known as the Amy Biehl Foundation Trust) about a new drive to get warm duvets to people in need.
Guest: Michael Evans
Judgment has been reserved in the case between British American Tobacco South Africa and the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department over the contentious ban of the sale of tobacco under Covid-19 regulations. BATSA has taken the government to court in a bid to have the restriction lifted, arguing that it infringes on citizen's constitutional rights. The judges presiding over the case will now consider submissions presented to them before delivering judgment. We speak to Michael Evans, the lawyer representing BATSA and others in the case.
Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association
The Automobile Association has launched something called the AA Connected Car which is a combination of hardware and software that can be used by motorists to provide them with information on their driving behaviour and vehicle performance. It can be used not only by individual drivers but also fleet managers, and the data will be easily accessible online via desktop or mobile devices. We speak to the AA's spokesperson, Layton Beard, about the new product.
Guest: Allie Hunt
Allie Hunt, the owner of Inspirational Places, a marketing company for privately-owned hotels and game lodges, says that although it is a huge relief that domestic leisure is now open, the luxury sector really needs the country's border to be opened in order for the industry to take off again.
Guest: Peter Fabricius
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed two Special Envoys to Zimbabwe in a bid to help it out of its downward political and economic spiral. Former cabinet minister, Sydney Mufamadi, and former parliamentary speaker, Baleka Mbete, will travel to Harare shortly to determine how South Africa can assist. We speak to Peter Fabricius, an Africa correspondent for the Daily Maverick and a consultant to the ISS.
Guest: Bryan Turner | Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Matthew Parks | Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
Guest: Paula Slier
As the death toll continues to rise in Lebanon following a massive explosion in the city's port on Tuesday, the government has given investigators just four days to determine who is responsible for the the devastating blast. The provisional death toll stands at 137, with dozens missing and 5,000 wounded. It's estimated that some 300,000 people may be homeless because damage to the city. We speak to our Middle East correspondent, Paula Slier, for an update.