South African Brad Binder makes MotoGP history

The Aubrey Masango Show
Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke. 10 August 2020 5:42 PM
Covid-19 numbers decline markedly in Khayelitsha, says WCDH Western Cape Department Of Health HOD Keith Cloete says in the past 7 days only 73 cases reported in Khayelitsha. 10 August 2020 5:37 PM
Covid-19 vaccine won't eradicate virus but will help break and slow transmission Professor Shabir Mahdi, at the NICD explains why immunising as many people as possible once there is a vaccine is crucial. 10 August 2020 5:05 PM
Minster De Lille vows to make Beitbridge border fence report public An investigation into the R37 million fence found several alleged procurements and fraud committed by 14 senior PWD officials. 10 August 2020 1:50 PM
Hanekom accepts Zuma's Twitter apology, tips hat to courts for doing its duty 'Albeit that the apology may have come across as begrudging and even a reluctant apology, I accept it' says Hanekom. 10 August 2020 1:18 PM
Table Mountain Aquifer filling Steenbras Dam, part of drought-resilience strat Mayco member Xanthea Limberg says when all 4 boreholes are running it will yield 30 million litres of water a day. 10 August 2020 11:25 AM
Zari 'the boss lady' Hassan opens up about her life, inspirations and success Businesswoman and social media influencer Zari Hassan scooped the One Africa award for Social Media and Business Innovation. 9 August 2020 11:22 AM
Young Cape Town women from challenging backgrounds learn to become plumbers Local sanitaryware brand, Cobra, is equipping young women with useful plumbing skills that will make them more employable. 9 August 2020 8:51 AM
New WhatsApp feature to help users sniff out fake news from forwarded messages WhatsApp has launched a new feature that gives users the ability to cross-check those "viral" messages forwarded on the chat platf... 8 August 2020 1:57 PM
Cape Town's 'Red Bus' tours get back into gear The Mother City's unique sightseeing experience has officially resumed. 8 August 2020 3:08 PM
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Smokers have to put their homes on mortgage to buy cigarettes! - Tannie Evita The legendary Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout has taken a jab at some of the current lockdown regulations ahead of her virtual show on S... 8 August 2020 2:42 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 07 August 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 7 August 2020 4:48 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of s... 8 August 2020 12:20 PM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association "Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch. 7 August 2020 12:57 PM
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' “This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
The John Maytham Show
South African Brad Binder makes MotoGP history

South African Brad Binder makes MotoGP history

10 August 2020 6:07 PM

Kyle Cowan | Investigative journalist  at News24


Major environmental damage after Mauritian oil spill.

10 August 2020 5:40 PM

Vikash Tatayah | Conservation Director, Mauritian Wildlife Foundation

Covid-19: MSF shifting focus from Khayelitsha to Butterworth

10 August 2020 5:25 PM

Dr Claire Keene | MSF project medical co-ordinator in Khayelitsha

Inability to pay school fees has led to the closure of independent schools

10 August 2020 4:47 PM

Mandla Mthembu | chairperson of the National Alliance of Independent Schools Association (Naisa

Covid-19 numbers decline in Khayelitsha

10 August 2020 4:35 PM

Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

Daily Maverick launches newspaper!

10 August 2020 4:11 PM

Guest: Styli  Charalambous  | CEO and publisher of the Daily Maverick

The sudden death of hundreds of elephants in Botswana

10 August 2020 3:48 PM

Guest: Dr Niall McCann

Is SA managing to tame the Covid-19 storm?

10 August 2020 3:34 PM

Prof Shabir Madhi, Vaccinologist - University of the Witwatersrand

#AnHourWith songstress Zolani Mahola

7 August 2020 6:37 PM

Freshlyground's lead singer, Zolani Mahola,  is the host for this Saturday's #AnHourWith segment on Just the Hits. 

Music: Lee Thomson Quartet

7 August 2020 6:18 PM

We speak to well-known Cape Town based musician, Lee Thomson, who is both a trumpet and flugelhorn player.  He has worked with many well-known local groups including the Springbok Nude Girls, Freshlyground, Fuzigish, and Goldfish. His influences include Miles Davis, Lee Morgan and Dave Douglas.  Lee, who went to SACS high school, started playing at the age of  15, studying under various teachers and completed his degree in Jazz Performance at UCT College of Music.  He's done a number of international gigs and has featured at every major South African music festival.

Covid-19 numbers decline markedly in Khayelitsha, says WCDH

Local

Hospitals will be able to cope should alcohol ban be lifted -W Cape Health

Local Politics

Covid-19 vaccine won't eradicate virus but will help break and slow transmission

Local

Antonio Banderas tests positive for coronavirus

10 August 2020 8:58 PM

19 killed in massacre in eastern DR Congo's Ituri

10 August 2020 8:55 PM

‘A household voice has gone silent’: Ramaphosa pays tribute to Mabena

10 August 2020 8:47 PM

