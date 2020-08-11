Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:46
MiCasa on their latest album "We Made It"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
J-Something J-Something - Frontman at MiCasa
Today at 18:15
Former finance minister Des van Rooyen testifies at Zondo commission
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Erin Bates - Freelance Journalist (Daily Maverick) at ....
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Eskom play over R100million Covid-19 special bonus to its pensioners
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linda Mateza - Chief Executive and Principal Officer at Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF)
Today at 18:50
R200bn scheme earmarked to help businesses negatively hit by lockdown only assisted 6.6% of them.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : How it works: News gathering and evolution of news consumption
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adriaan Basson
Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Cape Point Restaurant, Shop & Funicular on its knees - Santam COVID19 insurance claim rejected

Cape Point Restaurant, Shop & Funicular on its knees - Santam COVID19 insurance claim rejected

11 August 2020 4:37 PM

Guest: Cobus du Plessis | Group Financial Manager


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Column by Adriaan Basson | The ANC is unsalvageable. Prepare for a coalition nation from 2021

11 August 2020 5:46 PM

Guest: Adriaan Basson | News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Premier Winde on the latest in the Western Cape

11 August 2020 5:24 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Birdlasser 150km challenge

11 August 2020 5:16 PM

Trevor Hardaker | wildlife enthusiast and photographe

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Formation of the new "Scorpions"

11 August 2020 4:29 PM

Guest: Pieter Du Toit | Assistant Editor at News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

War Party: How the ANC's Political Killings are Breaking South Africa

11 August 2020 3:53 PM

Greg Arde | Author of War Party: How the ANC's Political Killings are Breaking South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A study on gender equity by The Sustainability Institute of South Africa aims to improve market access

11 August 2020 3:35 PM

Guest: Retha Louw | CEO

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African Brad Binder makes MotoGP history

10 August 2020 6:07 PM

Kyle Cowan | Investigative journalist  at News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Major environmental damage after Mauritian oil spill.

10 August 2020 5:40 PM

Vikash Tatayah | Conservation Director, Mauritian Wildlife Foundation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19: MSF shifting focus from Khayelitsha to Butterworth

10 August 2020 5:25 PM

Dr Claire Keene | MSF project medical co-ordinator in Khayelitsha

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

