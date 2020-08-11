Column by Adriaan Basson | The ANC is unsalvageable. Prepare for a coalition nation from 2021

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests J-Something J-Something - Frontman at MiCasa

MiCasa on their latest album "We Made It"

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Erin Bates - Freelance Journalist (Daily Maverick) at ....

Former finance minister Des van Rooyen testifies at Zondo commission

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Linda Mateza - Chief Executive and Principal Officer at Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF)

Eskom play over R100million Covid-19 special bonus to its pensioners

Today at 18:50

R200bn scheme earmarked to help businesses negatively hit by lockdown only assisted 6.6% of them.

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex

