ANC Limpopo head honcho Msiza successfully challenges the VBS Mutual Bank report

Latest Local
Have you been auto-assessed by Sars? Here's what you need to know Tax expert Thamsanqa Msiza (Tax Consulting South Africa) tells The Money Show what taxpayers need to check and be aware of. 12 August 2020 7:34 PM
Dis-Chem Foundation gives R120k to empowerment project founded by former Miss SA The Dis-Chem Foundation, in partnership with CapeTalk, has donated R120,000 to the female empowerment NPO Women4Women. 12 August 2020 5:56 PM
Mpofu accuses DA of having vendetta against Mkhwebane, judge not convinced The Western Cape High Court has heard arguments from embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in her bid to halt the parliame... 12 August 2020 4:40 PM
Farm attacks and murders are undeniably spiking – Saps data "People are being murdered [on farms] whether they are black, white, coloured or Indian," says Dr Ivan Meyer (W Cape Government). 12 August 2020 1:07 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
SA First Forum demands that NPA boss Shamila Batohi gets cracking on corruption The South Africa First Forum is putting pressure on the NPA to act against corruption because they've lost faith in President Cyri... 12 August 2020 12:43 PM
'Some restaurants are holding on to waiters' tips to claw back their losses' Yes, restaurants are struggling, but that doesn't make it ok to shortchange staff says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 12 August 2020 7:53 PM
It has not been a good year for rubber The wheels may be coming off for the substance gets us around the world 12 August 2020 7:15 PM
Is Ramaphosa ready to announce Level 2? What an economist would like him to say The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 12 August 2020 6:51 PM
Kalk Bay Theatre finds new venue to call home: We're itching to be back on stage The show must go on! The iconic Kalk Bay Theatre is making a comeback and will be moving to another well-known spot in the area. 12 August 2020 6:54 PM
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
SA gets stock of Covid-19 rapid antibody test kits: 'We can roll out quickly' Want to know if you’ve been infected? Kieno Kammies interviews Graeme Pienaar of medical supplier Direct Retail Goods. 12 August 2020 12:09 PM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
[WATCH] Winston the cat plays piano when he wants his dinner His owner Kate Nyx posted a video showing his talent on the keyboard when he wants to get her attention. 12 August 2020 11:26 AM
Cisco Mhlane cracked South Africans up posting this boere braai get-up Cisco thought it would be fun to dress up in a safari suit for a braai in jest and never expected the photo he posted to go viral. 11 August 2020 12:15 PM
Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocea... 11 August 2020 11:45 AM
Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of s... 8 August 2020 12:20 PM
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
The John Maytham Show
ANC Limpopo head honcho Msiza successfully challenges the VBS Mutual Bank report

ANC Limpopo head honcho Msiza successfully challenges the VBS Mutual Bank report

12 August 2020 4:44 PM

Kyle Cowan | Investigative journalist  at News24


SA Indie Film Fest 2020 is going online and launches in 3 days

12 August 2020 6:23 PM

James Williamson | Event organiser 

New location for Kalk Bay Theatre!

12 August 2020 6:19 PM

 Vanessa Harris | Kalk Bay Theatre

Russia becomes first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine

12 August 2020 5:38 PM

Prof Wolfgang Preiser | Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University

Dis-Chem Random Act of Kindness: Women4Women

12 August 2020 5:11 PM

Guest: Cindy Nell-Roberts Women4Women founder and Sherry Saltzman Dis-chem representative

Bonteheuwel community group takes flak from DA councillor for their Covid-19 relief efforts

12 August 2020 4:37 PM

Angus McKenzie | Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town and Nadia Mayman De Grass | Bonteheuwel CAN Bonteheuwel

La Colombe: How is South Africa's number one restaurant handling the time of restrictions?

12 August 2020 4:16 PM

James Gaag | Head Chef  at La Colombe

Facebook hate speech update: banning of blackface and anti-Semitic stereotypes - Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

12 August 2020 3:57 PM

Okyerebea Ampofo-Anti  | Specialist in all aspects of media law and public law

Application by the Public Protector to interdict Parliament from considering a motion calling for her removal from office.

12 August 2020 3:45 PM

Karyn Maughan | Journalist at Times Live

MiCasa on their latest album "We Made It"

11 August 2020 6:47 PM

Guest: Mo-T

WC traffic cops issue fines worth more than R1 million over long weekend

Local

Is Ramaphosa ready to announce Level 2? What an economist would like him to say

Business

SA gets stock of Covid-19 rapid antibody test kits: 'We can roll out quickly'

Local Business Lifestyle

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 20 million, WHO warns against despair

12 August 2020 7:52 PM

Zikalala appeals to public to take COVID-19 seriously as KZN overtakes WC cases

12 August 2020 7:13 PM

Theft of R200m from Popcru’s investment arm behind union infighting, court hears

12 August 2020 5:41 PM

